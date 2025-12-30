Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
1h

Reminds me of Jacinda Ardern who, memorably, told New Zelanders “We will be your single source of truth.” Don’t you know by now you must trust only the Government or MSM who would never lie to you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1hEdited

Im getting sick of being a law abiding citizen while our laws aren't enforced!

Did ya'll know that the amount of fraud in Somaliasota is more than Somalias entire GDP?

And we're probably just seeing thr tip of the iceberg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture