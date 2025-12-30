Very brief update on the reaction to Nick Shirley’s Minnesota daycare fraud video, before I shut this sucker down to celebrate the New Year. We live near the start of the Rose Parade route, but not on it, so the parade goes by our house after midnight as the floats move into position. They take the heads off the big figures on the floats so they can clear the power lines. We go out and wave to giant headless figures in the dark, and then we sleep through the actual parade, because we’ve already seen the preview.

Remember the claim, during the election in 2024, that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating dogs and cats. Christopher Rufo checked those claims by asking people who lived there, posting video of what sure looks like cats on a grill. His instinct, as a vicious far-right monster, was to go look, to seek reality on the ground: You live in a neighborhood with a bunch of Haitian immigrants, is this something you’ve actually seen? Neighborhood, neighbors, witnesses, the thing itself, directly observable reality. You know, far-right extremist conspiracy theories.

At ABC News, professional hairstyle artist David Muir “fact-checked” the Great Orange Claim about dogs and cats by calling the government:

We’ve have spoken with a government official, sir, and he tells us that there is no evidence of this thing, so it is false.

See those two competing choices clearly:

Go see it firsthand, on the ground, in reality Call the government and repeat their official statement

So here’s what responsible mainstream journalists now say about Nick Shirley’s video (screenshot, click this link to play the video):

We have looked at government records, and “there was no recorded evidence of fraud.” No government official has written down on a piece of paper that there is fraud, so there cannot be any fraud. Only government can provide truth. Officials possess reality. Journalism is the act of asking officials to say what is real, and then repeating their answers. Nick Shirley behaved very irresponsibly, so he is not a true journalist: He went and looked at the thing himself, which is very bad. He cannot say what truth is, as he does not receive a government paycheck.

I remain fascinated by the appearance of Eastern Bloc cultural habits in a constitutional republic with a heritage of freedom. How did we end up with this ludicrous gaggle of pompous shiteating commissars?

And on that cheerful note, Happy New Year! Barring the appearance of some huge new thing that can’t wait, the next time you hear from me will be in 2026.