Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
14hEdited

Lean In. Girlboss DEI hires received undeserved promotions for decades. Now our society is collapsing because of them. The iron rule of intersectionality. Once you make a diversity hire, every successor must be even more diverse. Top jobs trnsition from white man to white woman to bipoc woman to lgbtqi they/them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
14hEdited

Fiddelke can't be trusted and must be opposed because, having spent all these years with the same company, he might have allegiance to (or even just concern for) the employees, their families and their communities—that he may have other (inherently suspicuous) interests besides the needs of the market and the company's share price. This is a dangerous threat.

What the market and its priests and acolytes most fervently believe is that we are all undifferentiated human matter, loyal to nothing but cash and career, that every other place and every other person is (or needs to be) the same, that any person from any place can replace any other person, that CV matters more than character or culture, that any local or national concerns must be rendered suspicious and uprooted.

People who hop from job to job and place to place—Anywheres not Somewheres—can be trusted to say or do anything for cash and career. People who show loyalty to home or tribe are not to be trusted.

The Market God is a jealous God. He sees his reign as global and totalizing and demands that no other gods (religious or household) be worshipped before him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Chris Bray and others
216 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture