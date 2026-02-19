A weird little accidental window into the extraordinary costs of daily dysfunction in blue states and cities, and the extravagant meaninglessness of the institutional response to routinized disorder.

Back in September, I wrote about “information slop” and the aftermath of an incident at an elementary school in Los Angeles. Police had responded to a report of two intruders forcing entry into a school building. The school went into lockdown, while cops poured onto the campus, not knowing who the intruders were or what they intended. And then: nothing much. The emotionally performative local “news” reported on how parents felt…

…but waved away the details, saying that police weren’t releasing any information about the incident. There appear to have been arrests, parents say, but authorities aren’t offering anything further.

While no information was apparently not a cause for concern to anyone else in Los Angeles, it made me instantly suspicious. A long time ago, I worked for small suburban newspapers. We wandered into the police station from time to time and read dispatch logs, or found a sergeant or lieutenant and asked if anything interesting was happening. If they arrested someone, they just told us who they had arrested, and why. Most of it wasn’t news. Most of what a police department does from day to day is a dull tidying of stupid disorder: Yeah, there was a drunk at the Yogurtland, we made him leave, he said he didn’t realize his pants were around his ankles. No one ever refused to tell me about an arrest. The only names they withheld were those of minors and the victims of sex crimes. When they withheld something, they told me why they were withholding it. They expected me to be careful with things they told me about crime victims, and I always was. We just…talked to each other.

So the refusal to name people arrested on an elementary school campus landed wrong, and I immediately started asking around. An LAPD captain told me they had turned the whole thing over to the small school district police department, but the school police just greeted all of my questions with resolute silence. I got help from a lawyer — who, being a person of discernment, reads “Tell Me How This Ends” — and we chased the question around. Prosecutors didn’t know anything. Cops bunkered, silent.

It forced me to the obvious question: What are they trying to hide? What is it about the people they caught on this elementary school campus that they don’t want anyone to know? Registered sex offender? Violent felon? Parolee? After the Reiner murder, I checked to see how close the Reiner house was to the Brentwood elementary school. wHaT iF tHErE’s A cONNeCtIOn, my idiot brain babbled at me.

In the face of that official silence, I sent the school district’s lawyers a detailed public records request, which we then argued over for five months. I demanded documents, called and emailed over and over again, threatened a lawsuit. I wasn’t going to let them hide the truth. You’re gonna tell me or a judge is gonna make you tell me.

I got documents today. It’s a joke. Competent police would have disclosed the names and charges on the day of the arrests, a completely routine thing that institutions knew how to do not that long ago. The whole thing rated a 45-second phone call with a watch commander, after which I never would have thought about it again.

However. The fact that they forced me to chase the records of the arrest instead of just answering my two simple questions — names and charges — is a happy accident. It opens a remarkable window onto the grind, the dismal and wasteful daily cost of minor disorder in a broken city. The Los Angeles Unified School District sent me 52 pages of arrest reports, incident reports, booking forms, and radio logs:

Go look at the records. The call was that people were breaking into a school while students were on campus, which implies at least a possible intent to attack them. “1033 TRAFFIC IN EFFECT”: They held the radio frequency for that emergency call only, as officers from at least the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department responded with lights and sirens. Here’s the initial assignment of just school district police:

With many LAPD officers also responding. Narrative from the police report:

So, fair guess, twenty or so police officers from two departments, all racing through the city with emergency lights and sirens activated, while teachers locked students into their classrooms and tried to figure out what threat was coming their way. And then: “THEY DISCOVERED SUSPECT 1-2 SITTING ON THE FLOOR SMOKING CIGARETTES.” They were inside an LAUSD-owned building, but not one that was used by the school. It’s a youth services facility, fenced off from the rest of the campus.

The arrest reports begin on pg. 28. Sample from a much longer document that shows some of the steps involved in making an arrest:

Both suspects were formally advised that they had a right to not be raped in jail, and to participate in “town hall meetings” about prison rape.

They were asked to provide officers the gender “you identify with,” to share any concerns they had about being incarcerated, and to share whether they were “experiencing homelessness.” They were, by the way.

A little farther down on the same page, you’ll find the officer’s certification that the offender doesn’t appear to be “gender non-conforming.” I don’t want to ask how they’re trained to come up with an answer.

And finally, one of the suspects indicated a connoisseur’s preference for light drug use, possibly to keep the palate fresh:

You want to return to meth with a sense of clarity and freshness, so you can engage with it.

And then?

Massive police response, long booking process, detailed conversation about gender identity and feelings about incarceration, immediately released.

Court records show that only one suspect was charged, which wasn’t an unusual experience for him:

After a long series of pre-trial hearings, with many prosecutors assigned to shepherd the misdemeanor trespassing case through the courts…

…the judge gave up.

January 29, 2026: “Dismissed 1385 PC.” California Penal Code Section 1385 allows a judge to dismiss a misdemeanor charge if (for example) a defendant suffers from mental illness or childhood trauma.

Los Angeles County currently has a population of around 72,000 homeless people. You’ve just read what happened when two of them sneaked into a building to smoke some cigarettes. Extrapolate.