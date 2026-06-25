Tell Me How This Ends

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
1d

I had to laugh at the "permanent grad student" description. There are far too many over-educated people in society. Particularly in the "education business." Full of hot air and no substance, but they sure love to talk about their "graduate work." Said work is always useless rhetoric.

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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
1d

Every Democrat who is condemning the socialist wins in NYC has to make sure the “Trump is bad” caveat in their statements because a forceful condemnation in their own party still has to have an asterisk. The democrats spent ten years wailing about Trump and trans and white supremacy and pronouns and left the back door open for the people who really are going to destroy everything.

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