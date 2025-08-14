Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
17hEdited

Mostly peaceful violence.

If you deliberately kill a child you must be killed. I don't care who you are.

Real simple. To do otherwise is immoral imo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
JDJAWS's avatar
JDJAWS
17h

As a former soldier I approve this message and also executing serial killers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture