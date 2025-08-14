If you don’t know it, take a moment to click on this link and learn the story of Plot E at Oise-Aisne Cemetery, in France. It’s worth knowing about, and not just for what follows.

Now:

There’s yet more fakery and nonsense about military values in the news today, as a group of military veterans in Florida has written to Governor Ron DeSantis to denounce him, as a former military officer, for allowing the state to carry out the death sentences of convicted murderers who were also veterans: “We can never be a veteran friendly state when our leader is signing off on their deaths at the hands of the State. We urge you now to lead from a place of bravery, to return to the honor code from your service, and to stop setting the executions of our fellow soldiers.”

Sample news coverage, under the headline, “Veterans Beg Ron DeSantis to Stop Killing Them”:

Ron DeSantis is under fire for turning against his fellow service members and letting executioners slaughter five veterans this year alone. The governor, who served in the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer from 2004 to 2010, has called Florida “the most veteran-friendly state” in the nation. But during his reign, nine people have been executed—including five veterans.

There’s a lot of this in the news: Veterans are very upset that their fellow veterans are being executed.

The premise — servicemembers won’t tolerate the killing of other people who have served in uniform, so executing veterans is a betrayal — collides with the long and well-known history of soldiers condemning and executing soldiers.

Pvt. James Kendrick of the 2nd Armored Division kidnapped, raped, and murdered a nine year-old girl (who couldn’t run away from him, because she was born with clubfeet). You can read about him in The Fifth Field, a book by the retired US Army Colonel French MacLean. The crime happened on May 28, 1943. Kendrick was hanged in Oran, Algeria on July 17. He’s buried now at Oise-Aisne, inside the walled and closed graveyard called Plot E, under a grave marker that doesn’t carry his name. His body is hidden as a shameful thing.

There are many comparable cases. For a famous example, Pvt. Louis Till — the father of Emmett Till — joined in a series of rapes and murders on June 27, 1944, in Italy. He and a second private who participated in the crimes were executed by firing squad on July 2, 1945. The American military has a long history of executing rapists and murderers.

So Ron DeSantis approved the execution of, for example, an Army veteran named Jeffrey Hutchinson, who murdered his girlfriend and her three young children — the youngest was four years old — with a shotgun. This execution is absolutely consistent with American military values, and not a betrayal at all. Argue against the death penalty, and I’ll hear your argument. I have doubts about it. But the argument about veterans is not a good one.