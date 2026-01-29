Announcement:

I’ve joined The Federalist as a full-time writer, and have already started poking at waste and fraud in California. “Tell Me How This Ends” goes on uninterrupted, and I’ll still post here on the regular. I think it’s time to do more, because there’s a lot of political madness to examine and Gavin Newsom is the angel of death, so I’m adding to my efforts, not switching one for the other. The transition has been harder this week, because it’s new, but I expect to keep up a steady volume of posts here as I keep going. But if you like what you read here, also bookmark The Federalist and visit often.

Related, I was recently a guest on the Federalist Radio Hour with Matt Kittle, if you want to go listen to that discussion, and you can hear a long discussion I had this month with Richard Helppie at the Common Bridge podcast here.

I’ve been busy. And hoping to get busier. Thanks for reading!