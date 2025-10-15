Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
17h

Or, "I don't really care, Margaret."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Chris Bray and others
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
17h

Great article as usual. The only thing that I'd add is that THEY KNEW JOHNSON WASN'T THERE. The performance was the entire point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
203 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture