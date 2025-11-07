Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

JeffryB
Lex McMenamin (they/them)

"I was laid off from Teen Vogue today..."

Shouldn't it have been "WE WERE laid off from Teen Vogue today..."?

These clowns can't even keep their dysfunction coherent!

Sad_Mom
In the video, the person wearing the black top, who follows the executive down the hall, seems to be a trans woman (in other words, a man).

No surprise that’s who’s doing most of the harassing 🙄

