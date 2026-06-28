Tell Me How This Ends

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
1d

One of the dangers of a big tent and a “coalition of the fringes” is when one fringe takes over the whole tent.

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Pithy Thoughts's avatar
Pithy Thoughts
1d

Brian: Excuse me. Are you the Judean People's Front?

Reg: Fuck off! 'Judean People's Front'. We're the People's Front of Judea! 'Judean People's Front'.

Francis: Wankers.

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