I didn’t know about Theodor Adorno’s last lecture series. A few posts from a long thread about it:

Driven out of the lecture halls by the radical movement he’d helped to create, Adorno moped around for a few months and then dropped dead from a heart attack. Read the whole thread, but an old essay in the New Left Review provides a bunch of colorful details:

We’re REVOLUTIONARY sociology students, the most terrifying of all categories. We yearn for misery and ruin. And we’re achieving it!

As Yuri Slezkine argued about the Old Bolsheviks, the people who drove Adorno out of that lecture hall, like the people who drove Scott Wiener out of the trans parade, represent millenarian movements. They’re longing for the end, sharing a faith in the coming of the new age.

Ruthlessly tear down the existing order ????? The coming of the new paradise

“Illuminated by an almost superhuman belief.”

The Democratic Party labored mightily and have birth to a venomous snake. People disagree with us about politics, and that’s unforgivable, so we’re gonna FIGHT in the STREETS! Disagreement is inherently illegitimate and outrageous, so any response is justified. The “mainstream” American political left gifted us a decade of antifa politics, burning cities and calling it peaceful. They summoned the misery of every downwardly mobile career grad student, the failson army, with a campaign of politicized resentment and the nudge-and-a-wink distribution of rocks and bricks.

Now they get to wrestle with the snake. Enjoy!