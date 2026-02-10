Tell Me How This Ends

Brian DeLeon
8hEdited

Chris, I admire your iron constitution to endure that entire debate. But it could have been worse. Eric Swalwell and Katie “Mashed Potatoes “ Porter could have been at the debate. Try to imagine that.

To sum up the Democrats running for California Governor:

1. Antonio Villaraigosa. Washed up has been old man who was LA Mayor thirteen years ago.

2. Xavier Becerra. Idiot who was CA Attorney General, and then was Secretary of Health and Human Services for President Otto Penn. Accomplished nothing.

3. Tony Thurmond. Something to do with education in California. Since California schools are all failing, he seems to be doing a good job.

4. Betty Yee. Who?

5. Tom Steyer. Self-loathing billionaire who has run out of things to buy, so now he pays for commercials depicting him sitting and gibbering about “corporate PAC money,” and building millions of houses, and.

6. Matt Mahan. Aiming for the center. Might be sincere. Only one who has shown results.

7. Eric Swalwell. TDS personified.

8. Katie Porter. Unlikeable shrieking harridan. More TDS.

California: we’re doomed.

Vee
9h

I think the only good thing about that debate was reading Bray's hilarious recap. It's a case of laugh or cry.

