If you’re consumed with self-loathing and want to punish your brain, video of California’s first gubernatorial debate is available. I watched it. No, really. The secret is to crank up the playback speed and pace around the room to burn off the discomfort, like you’ve run out of meth.

I meant it as an…epistemological study, not as a political something. I wanted to see if the architects of California’s decline perceive the ruin, and since Tom Steyer was on the stage I wanted to see if the technocratic managerial instinct is aware that its feathers melted off as it tried to fly toward the sun. I wanted to see if anyone ever learns anything. You’ll never guess the answer.

California is entirely governed by Democrats, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The results are great.

So the only Republican on the stage was loudly and persistently booed almost every time he spoke, without any serious effort in the room to protect his right to be heard without interruption.

Judging by the sound of that, he was booed by actual livestock, which possibly drove over after spending the day in the legislature.

With the wordless animal howling over crimethink out of the way, the Democrats who want to be California’s governor focused on the really important stuff.

Other than the critical issue of Orange Man Bad, the solution to the much-discussed affordability crisis is to give free government money to people so they can make downpayments on houses. You see, in California, more buyers means cheaper. Higher demand lowers prices. But the free government money isn’t for all the people, of course, because that wouldn’t be fair.

That’s quite an economic platform, and presumably Xavier Becerra is working with Julius Malema on the details.

But let’s consider affordability at a higher level of sophistication, and manage it in two steps. First, higher taxes for rich people, who always just hold still to be milked:

Second, more free government money for everyone else:

Again, when everyone has a couple hundred extra government dollars in their pockets every month, they buy more stuff. Demand goes up, so affordability is greatly enhanced. Already we are on the road to economic health.

Here, watch the affordability crisis get solved like a two-act play:

And there it is, tied up with a ribbon. When government takes $20 billion more from people in California, government can give the people more programs, so it will be more affordable for them to live here.

The only jarring moment of the evening came from San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who became Mayor Mayhem at points in the AI-generated transcript.

Mahan said that people running for elected office in California have to first restore the trust that voters feel for the people who govern. That position implies a number of interesting follow-up questions, but there was no need to wait for those questions to be asked. California’s problems require free money and standing up to Trump, and we have as much of that as we’ll ever need.

Obviously, the future looks pretty bright.