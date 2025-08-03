Salon has figured out how to crush MAGA and win elections for the Democratic Party, in a fit of moral psychosis and political malpractice:

See, what’s missing is “an inspiring narrative.” The problem is the absence of a more aggressive storytelling. Read this carefully, because there are red flags everywhere, building to a crescendo of miraculous stupidity:

“Aesthetic reform is welcome,” Peck said, “but it must be followed by deeper, more resonant political storytelling — specifically, strong moral narratives that clearly identify villains and articulate the root causes of working-class oppression.” ….A brand is a form of emotional identification between a person and a product. In modern marketing and advertising, it is also an extension of a person’s identity. At its core, a brand can provide a type of “team” that stands to make people feel less isolated and lonely. In politics, this means distilling a complex message into something emotional that has a direct connection to a person or group. This is especially critical given how political scientists and other experts have consistently shown that the average American is imagistic, easily distracted and manipulated, lacks an in-depth understanding of public policy and history, and has a hard time distinguishing between facts and mistruths.

We need to communicate better, broadly coding opponents as villains and signaling the presence of oppression in the lives of voters, because Americans are dumb and can’t pay attention. They don’t understand anything, and they can’t distinguish truth from falsehood at all, and they’re easily manipulated, and they just generally suck. Democrats need to feed the worthless rubes a clearer set of images.

The pitch seethes with contempt: How do we get this dimwitted human garbage to vote for us? How can we manipulate them better? It’s like someone walks onto the car lot and the salesman tries to get them to buy the premium model by spitting on them. Go back up to the last paragraph of the block quote and read it again. This is a discussion about how we can get people we hate to give us power. There’s no respect in it, no decency in it, no honor, no sense. These pathetic morons don’t understand anything — how do we steer their empty brains to our team?

People feel this. Voters perceive the contempt. Vote for us, ignorant trash who have a hard time understanding anything. If that’s their answer, the wilderness is their well-deserved destiny.

But the bigger problem, the fatal problem, is the insistent view that everything is a story, that all of life is narrative and framing, and none of it touches a foundation. From the same piece in Salon: “Ultimately, the party has no single unifying character, leader, story or slogan to rally around.” Democrats conclude that they need better characters and slogans. You will not be shocked to learn that the story goes on to praise the tough narrative shrewdness of…Beto O’Rourke and Gavin Newsom, the very models that Democrats need to be following.

…the latter being celebrated for creating “a wicked MAGA-trolling machine,” by the way.

Look at the words: characters, slogans, trolling. It’s a sleepover party for tween girls dressed up as a political party.

Underneath all the grasping for better slogans, the Democratic Party’s biggest messaging problem is simply this:

The places governed by Democrats. The failing message is written in the streets.

That’s Alvarado Street, thirty feet south of Wilshire Boulevard — the heart of Los Angeles, the mid-city stretch through the main drag, not far from the area that used to merit the description “the Miracle Mile.” A city governed by Democrats, in a county governed by Democrats, in a state governed entirely by Democrats, looks like this. See also. Los Angeles is ugly and declining, and Portland is ugly and declining, and Seattle is ugly and declining, and San Francisco and Oakland are ugly and declining, and the Democratic Party’s problem is…messaging.

Incredibly, idiot Mayor Karen Bass spoke a couple of days ago from the site of a giant homeless encampment in Van Nuys, in the San Fernando Valley, and she talked in tones of outrage about all the filth and the violence and the constant fires and the danger at the giant encampment IN THE CITY WHERE SHE’S THE MAYOR.

Screenshot:

That’s the Democratic Party’s messaging problem. This is the Democratic Party’s messaging problem:

The Democratic Party’s messaging problem is places governed by Democrats. No amount of clever TikTok trolling and sociopathic Gavin Newsoming will fix that.

They fix their messaging by fixing the places. Storytelling is the thing that will not help.