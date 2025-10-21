An invitation.

Mildly burned out on politics, I’ve been thinking constantly about the open road, not that current responsibilities allow me to jump out there. Two things have caused me to do a lot of heavy why-am-I-stuck-in-LA sighing this week:

First, rly cool girl posts daily on her long walks through the Yorkshire countryside (screenshot, click the link to play the video):

This is basically hiking prOn, and it works as advertised. Damn, girl, your trail is fine. Scroll through her feed, because these images are highly therapeutic.

Second, a whole bunch of people are sort of brilliantly using the government shutdown to visit as many national parks as they can. Again, screenshot here, but click this link to watch the video:

My impression from these posts is that the shutdown is kind of awesome in the parks: no fees at unstaffed entry gates, but crowds still smaller because people are assuming that the shutdown makes the parks inaccessible. Bears and elk have apparently not been furloughed. My wife says that no, we’re not “jumping in the car after dinner” and driving to Arches National Park, even though it would only take ten to twelve hours on the road. It would be so easy.

So as an antidote to the garbage politics of the hysterical theater kid era, my first invitation is this: If you’re doing any really great traveling, post a comment to tell us about it. I’m truly sorry that Substack comments still don’t allow photos, but still. At least you can link to images on social media.

Second, I’ve been climbing out of this-week-focus with as much reading as my days allow me, slowly going back and forth between Lonesome Dove and other books. Dropping Larry McMurtry for a few days to visit with Yukio Mishima has been…interesting. But reading things on paper that don’t mention the existence of SCARY ORANGE MAN or his idiot opponents has been a great pleasure.

I’ll use this opportunity to mention a couple of recent books written by Tell Me How This Ends readers, both dealing in their own way with the problem of living for a purpose in an era of cultural decline and moral degradation:

First, The Avocado Tree, a novel about faith, crisis, and morality, by the pseudonymous Rebecca Stevens: “Set with the backdrop of an imperfect Catholic family, Becca wrestles with the duplicitous nature of her upbringing, her own marital deception, and whether it’s best some secrets remain hidden. It illustrates the timeless questions we ask: who are we, what are we capable of, and can we forgive the lowliest among us, ourselves?”

Second, the old school man-on-a-deadly-mission thriller Lost Causes, by Richard Nichols: “John Buchan is a relic from a bygone age, a man constantly at odds with the modern world; a man who finds sanctuary in the only role that brings him peace of mind - as an assassin for a top-secret British government agency called the Mill. Specializing in what they call ‘ungentlemanly warfare’, its operatives are instructed to kill their targets wherever they find them, irrespective of boundaries, laws, jurisdictions or circumstances.” Buchan fights the condition of the world as much as he fights his assigned enemies, finding duty and discipline to be anachronisms in an age of decline.

I enjoyed both of these books, and recommend them to you. Your view of them will depend on your personal taste as a reader. The Avocado Tree centers on family and relationships, while Lost Causes centers on kicking ass and shooting bad guys. Both look at the larger social world in thoughtful, critical ways.

So, second invitation: What are you reading that you enjoy or find important? And if you’ve written something, feel free to tell us about it.

Open discussion about things that aren’t politics. David French su— no, sorry, I’ll save that for later.