The theory is that you vote for what you want by voting for people who promise to do it, and then the people you vote for deliver some form of the policy they offered when they stood for election, so government does what you vote for.

The question that’s developing in American politics is about something that we might call the deep state, but that amounts to institutions that exist to do a task that they just keep performing no matter how much it’s actually wanted. And sometimes it’s good that they do, because they fix broken things or try to, but then watch this closely: They keep fixing broken things even when prevailing public sentiment favors the broken thing, when the public signals that it intends to live in shit and misery. Good luck parsing the competing values in this conflict, as government agencies try to help in dark circumstances while the public demands that they stop.

Healthy and helpful institutional behaviors That are anti-democratic and reject public preferences

In Los Angeles, the quite obviously bone-dumb Eunisses Hernandez is the most aggressive police abolitionist on a city council that’s generally skeptical of policing and inclined to have less of it. She’s an advocate of a “care first” model that proposes to replace police resources with unarmed crisis response counselors:

She also favors “structurally supported alternatives to incarceration,” the meaning of which doesn’t strike me as a mystery, and “expanded social protections that protect Angelenos from the violence of poverty,” which means more free shit from the government. Not getting your free shit is violence.

Representing the district that includes MacArthur Park and the troubled neighborhood around it, she has consistently argued for reductions in policing. She has also described the first major federal raid on MacArthur Park during Trump’s second term as “terror” and an armed invasion:

While MacArthur Park and the Westlake neighborhood have gone straight to hell, Hernandez has told a story about how good it is, and how much policing can’t possibly help.

Standing in the middle of a district full of tent cities and frequent fatal overdoses, arguing aggressively against police intervention, Hernandez is finishing her first term and running for a second. Here’s how it’s going, and you can find these results for yourself here:

Her district likes what she’s doing. She’s cruising to a second term. The people, God help them, have spoken. Insert own Mencken reference here. The people are enjoying their “expanded social protections that protect Angelenos from the violence of poverty.” The councilmember uses public funds to provide “food access” and “rental assistance,” so she is very good.

Her welfare-before-law-enforcement sentiments are shared throughout city government, and they especially extend to federal law enforcement. As I’ve said before, MacArthur Park is one of the many parks in Los Angeles that now has a sign telling Mean Orange Man’s mean stormtroopers to STAY OUT.

So Los Angeles is governed by elected officials who don’t want police intervention in homelessness and public drug use, and especially don’t want federal law enforcement in the city, and the district that includes MacArthur Park is especially committed to this view.

I mention all of this tonight because the DEA and the LAPD just executed yet another massive drug raid on MacArthur Park today…

…which is I’ve-lost-count iteration in a series of aggressive and recent raids. The place is a miserable, horrifying shithole, and as I’ve said and shown many times, people are grinding out lives of misery and destruction there. The local and federal police are trying to reduce the amount of obvious degradation and ruin. And they’re sailing against the wind of local public opinion to do it.

The local TV news journalist Matthew Seedorff is one of the few legacy media reporters in Los Angeles who shows signs of human cognition, and he was in the park today during the raid. You can watch a bunch of what it looked like as police made a bunch of arrests, but watch very closely at the 10:52 mark, because something really interesting happens:

Seedorff and his cameraman run into a drug addict semi-passed out on the ground, which you can see any time you feel like strolling through MacArthur Park. He says that it’s “so sad to see,” which is true. The person who hears him and responds is German Hurtado, the LAPD deputy chief who commands the Central Bureau: “This is exactly why we’re here,” he says. “We have human beings in this condition that we should not have. This is something that we need to change. Something that we’re going to change. And we’re really happy to have the DEA here as a partnership to help us.”

Later, as you can see for yourself, journalists ask federal and LAPD officials why they aren’t doing more raids like this all over the city. We have misery and degradation everywhere, why aren’t you doing more to stop it?

All of this is everything the city says it doesn’t want, through elected city officials who oppose policing as a response to drug addiction and homelessness, and especially don’t want their police partnering with federal agencies. But the LAPD still exists, so it keeps doing what it exists to do, and career cops say that hey, great news, the feds are helping us, standing near the no-feds-allowed sign posted by politicians. It’s like Eunisses Hernandez and Karen Bass don’t exist. It’s like their voters don’t exist. Elections are a spectacle, not a mechanism for course-setting.

So I don’t know what conclusion to reach. Does Los Angeles have a right to send itself to hell?

Note that no version of libertarianism or small-government conservatism is on the table here. What politicians like Hernandez propose is both depolicing and then a massive welfare state that provides cradle-to-grave free everything. The conflict is aggressive policing against social dysfunction vs. “expanded social protections that protect Angelenos from the violence of poverty,” the casual presumption that government exists to feed you and pay your rent but better not dare to have rules or limits.

I think there’s a strong argument to be made that voters have told the LAPD to let the addicts have the park, and (after years of obvious capitulation) the police are suddenly refusing to do that. They’re completely right, morally and legally, and they also appear to be rejecting democratic signaling. It’s an interesting moment.