Tell Me How This Ends

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
1d

Eunisses Hernandez might just be the perfect representation and symbol of modern LA, a living pictogram and manifesto. Obese, stupid, always angry, incurably dogmatic and self-righteous, the incarnation of the mediocrity who confuses vengeance with justice and oppression with personal misery.

But let's look on the bright side: Katie Porter won't be governor! Dodged a bullet there...

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24 replies by Chris Bray and others
An Appeal to Heaven's avatar
An Appeal to Heaven
1d

When you realize that most voters don't actually research their preferred candidate's policies and solely vote based on party line and their own personal condition, everything becomes self-explanatory. Unless the crime, filth, and human degradation is right in front of their faces, people generally vote to keep things the same. When the person who has been running the show then offers more free shit to their constituents, why would they vote for anyone else?

In order for change to happen, a massive spotlight needs to be cast on the horrors of living in drug infested homeless camps. People need the stories of those who have been trafficked, abused, raped, and molested shoved in their face. It has to be very much like when people improperly train animals by shoving their nose in excrement and beating them in order to get them to change their behavior. Otherwise, why stop shitting on the rug if the government will keep giving you treats for doing so?

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12 replies by Chris Bray and others
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