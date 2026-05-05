Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
5hEdited

Remember when Trump spoke calmly for 20 minutes following his third public assassination attempt?

Contrast that with Weiner bleeding through his tampon.

Its just crazy we live in an time where people who don't see violence as a solution to political problems are called "extremists" by people who do.

We are not the same.

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
5h

Love that secret doc you found.

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