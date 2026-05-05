In one of the most notorious moments in recent California political history, the warm and brave state legislator Scott Wiener warned that vicious MAGA trash was threatening to absolutely slaughter him to death because of his stunning and bold progressive legislation.

Replies immediately began to inquire about the presence of a cursor in the threatening message: Scott, did you type up your own “death threat?” Wiener replied angrily that he had transcribed a voicemail message, so that was a yes.

That same year, a bill to allow minors to receive mRNA injections without parental knowledge or consent triggered a storm of opposition, even in a deep blue state, and the legislature dropped it. But they didn’t give up without a morbid cry of self-pity, as they announced that they were giving up because all the anti-vaxxer Nazis were absolutely murdering them to death.

Guess who the author of the bill was, by the way.

“Sadly, months of harassment and misinformation — including death threats against me and teen advocates — by a small but highly vocal and organized minority of anti-vaxxers have taken their toll,” Wiener said in a statement. “The health of young people will suffer as a result.”

This is the absolutely inevitable maneuver in California.

I disagree with this bill

OH GOD YOU’RE SAYING YOU WANT TO SLAUGHTER ME I’M BEING TORTURED IN A NAZI DEATH CHAMBER I TREMBLE WITH WORLD-HISTORICAL AGONY

All efforts to examine political initiatives through a lens of fact and logic are converted to feelings of threat. You’re hurting me, you’re threatening me, you want to kill me. Cluster B politics, histrionic and persecution-obsessed.

So here we go again: The unusually stupid Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, the wife of the state’s idiotic attorney general, has introduced a bill that purports to forbid the disclosure of the names and images of people who work in NGOS that serve illegal immigrants (AB 2624: “Privacy for immigration support services providers”), though of course the bill conflates the categories of illegal immigrants and immigrants. Critics called the bill the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” for obvious reasons, and then Nick Shirley showed up.

The presence of Nick Shirley, you’ll be shocked to hear, means that the California state legislature is being brutally murdered, and do note the breathless subhed:

An alt-right influencer has been invited to attack! Calm, sensible framing in the story:

Earlier this month, Assembly Member Carl DeMaio, R-San Diego, went on the attack. Summoning the attention of a right-wing YouTuber, DeMaio, his critics say, engulfed a modest bill in bad-faith messaging and stirred the very hostility that AB2624 contemplates. Some of that hostility has been directed toward Bonta, who said she and her staff have been inundated with death threats and “incredibly grotesque” messages of a racist and misogynistic nature… Bonta said the phone lines to her office blew up for days with threats to “hurt my children, hurt my family.”

Through confidential sources deep inside the California government, I have obtained a full copy of the party playbook.

Expect this maneuver to become a daily narrative blitzkrieg as Republican candidates do well in the races for California governor and Los Angeles mayor. They’re going to become dark, angry figures who want to hurt people. It’s the play, HATEFUL ANGRY NAZIS ATTACK, the single defensive maneuver they know how to run, so it’s coming, inevitably and in volume.