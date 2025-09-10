I was just writing something to post today when I saw that Charlie Kirk has been shot while he spoke at a public event. I’m going to stop writing and wait to see what happened, what it means, and where it leaves us. Other topics will wait. Pray for Charlie Kirk. It looks bad. Lots of discussion on X, with video from the scene. Very dark moment.
I said YESTERDAY that the group of institutional interests that have organized around the "left" in America have completely lost their ability to argue and convince, and so have no instinct left in the face of disagreement but to attack it.
Looks like its open season on people like us in this country right now.