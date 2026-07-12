I have determined, after a long drive through Wyoming and Montana, that we can fully settle our $40 trillion federal debt by selling America’s pronghorn for one dollar each. I love them, and I love to see them, but they appear to just spend all of their time making more pronghorn. If we put pronghorn on Guam, it may capsize.

Now, if you remember this really quite strange thing…

…then compare it to this:

That’s the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, which opened a couple of weeks behind the Obama Presidential Center, seen from the nearby national park. The roof looks like this, with a museum under your feet:

The ceiling looks like this:

Intriguing, yeah? To be continued.

Going back a couple of states: The other thing that Wyoming has in nearly the same quantity as pronghorn is signs that say “Pathfinder Ranch,” and I didn’t know that story until I looked it up. It’s bigger than Rhode Island, not that many things are smaller than Rhode Island, and the disposition of Western lands is a fascinating story. The property listed last year for $80 million.

It sold to a family that rolled that mere not-quite-a-million-acre ranch into their much bigger ranching empire. A massive cattle operation includes a sage grouse conservation bank, approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Had I known that Pathfinder was on the market, I would have put in an offer. It…may not have been a competitive offer.

More soon.