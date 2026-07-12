Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
42m

Related, I want all of life to be more like this:

https://x.com/homesteadpilot/status/2076131676485571023

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Pithy Thoughts's avatar
Pithy Thoughts
37m

Chris, we need to know if you had to show photo ID to enter Barry's enormous grey erection.

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