Over and over and over and over and over. So dull.

The State Department laid off some employees, and the news is helpfully explaining that the appalling loss of our diplomats utterly destroys the country and everything we’ve ever built. What’s been lost? The “basis of American foreign policy.” Click the link to watch these boring worthless ninnies explain all of this, but screenshot here:

“We spent generations building it, decades building it, and gone in an afternoon.”

Here’s a State Department fact sheet from a few years ago:

More recent figures put the number closer to 70,000ish, as “the Department’s workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.”

Total number of layoffs this week, from a headline:

It’s two percent. “We spent generations building it, decades building it, and it’s gone in an afternoon.” The layoffs are expected to continue, and to reach 3,000, or a little over 4%. Which means that we don’t even have any diplomacy anymore and everything is ruined, for sure.

Furthermore:

Oh no now who will negotiate the climate.

Much coverage of State Department employees sobbing in agony and holding one another tight to assuage the horror, by the way. The news is emotion. The news is crying! All is ruined, all is doom!

So incredibly tedious.