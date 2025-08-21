The New York Times, today:

Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot. That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.

You can listen to a panicked discussion about this trend on NPR. It was broadcast today while I was driving around in the progressive paradise of Los Angeles…

…taking pictures of homeless encampments and drug addicts and open prostitution and drug-addicted homeless prostitutes working from encampments. There’s a lot of sighing and bafflement-performance in the discussion, a long piece of theater about how a nightmare like this can actually be happening.

Here’s how it can be happening, though, and click the link to play the incredibly obnoxious video:

A Republican administration is taking steps, debatable in form but real in substance, to produce peace and calm in a major American city. In a town full of career government employees where Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris all got over 90% of the vote, the PMC liberals went insane in the presence of that performance. They screamed and howled like the damned: “Fuck you, Nazi! Fuck you!” Then, after telling powerful government officials, to their faces, that they were Nazis, they faced no consequences of any kind. No one dragged them away TO THE CAMPS. They screamed FUCK YOU, NAZI and then went to lunch.

They playact that they live under a fascist regime, but nothing ever happens to them for saying it — because they don’t live under a fascist regime. At all. When you scream FUCK YOU, NAZI at a government official and then walk away and no one cares, you’ve proved that the government official isn’t a Nazi.

So: You’ve made a loud, stupid spectacle, you’ve fully disproved your own premise, and you’ve characterized the ordinary work of keeping basic peace and order in a city as being LITERALLY ADOLF HITLER, proving that you’re an idiot. You can’t make anything work, your behavior in the presence of people who try to make things work is nakedly psychotic, and you’re never right about anything. The contemporary American progressive. The Democratic Party.

Trump: We should try to make American cities cleaner and safer.

Democrats: OH GOD HE’S BEING LITERALLY PRECISELY IDENTICAL TO LITERALLY ADOLF HITLER OUR COUNTRY HAS FALLEN TO A FASCIST REGIME

It’s stupid, it’s fake, and it’s so, so, so, so boring. No one has ever been more tedious than this.

Democrats, destroy Trump by cleaning up the places you govern. Stop cosplaying Dietrich Bonhoeffer and do something useful.

All day, every day I look at Los Angeles — go look around 7th Street and Gladys Avenue if you want an example, and really breathe deep to get the odor — and see very clearly why the fortunes of the Democratic Party are in decline. California is falling apart, and meanwhile:

We have 200,000 people dying on the streets of a Democratic single-party-rule state, so…let’s…hire a snarky team of young influencers and troll Trump a lot.

It’s all so incredibly pathetic. Why isn’t this working, they keep wondering. What a mystery.

While you’re listening to sad trombone-era NPR, see how many minutes you can tolerate of their 45-minute interview today with professional Debbie Downer impersonator Ruth Marcus, formerly of the Washington Post and now selling her depressive sad-sackery at the New Yorker. I assume Ruth wanders the planet wearing a “kick me” sign. She’s very upset that the DOJ isn’t allowing hospitals to provide gender-affirming care for trans kids, which is very mean. We need to be warm and kind again and go back to castrating teenagers and carving surgical neo-vaginas into their bodies. The Trump administration has just become so extreme.

In twenty years, people won’t believe the stories we tell about this decade.