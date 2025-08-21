Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irwin Chusid's avatar
Irwin Chusid
9h

As someone posted on X a few days ago: "Those who don't know history are doomed to compare everything to Hitler."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
10h

Optimist eh, in 20 years we might be looking back on these as the good ol' days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Chris Bray and others
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture