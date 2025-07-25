Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
2h

Nothing remotely legal, that’s for sure. Here’s another idea, Merrick: get the IRS to slow-walk 501(c)(3) applications from right-leaning, civil liberties organizations, leaving them high and dry during the election cycle. No one will suspect a thing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Name Invalid's avatar
Name Invalid
2h

I don’t believe for a nano second that the original NASB letter is as independent and grass roots as it is portrayed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture