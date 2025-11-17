Tell Me How This Ends

Chris Bray
Ah: I said "a few" notes in the headline because I was going to mention David French's new garbage about the pope's intervention in American politics, but then I decided not to bother.

Chris Bray
Also, as a reminder of how much we're not hearing one another, here's Lepore's depiction of the culture war:

"We’re in this appalling situation where civics education has a political balance that leans right, while the discussion of the diversity of the American past has a political balance that leans left. The problem with a civics education that leans right is that its version of the American past is inevitably going to be the story of the march of progress and prosperity and freedom. And the story that leans left is the story of atrocities and ongoing systematic inequalities. Both of those accounts of America are true, but neither of them is the entire truth. No child is equipped for life in a democracy if they are asked to receive either story as canonical."

At a moment when the politics of the thing coded as "right" is about making America great "again," she thinks the right is insisting on a story in which America has steadily marched toward better and better things, more prosperity and freedom. She appears to have no idea at all that the discussion on the populist right is now entirely about the loss of those things. She's arguing with people she's never met or heard from.

