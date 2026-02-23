People have gone crazy. It’s not politics. It’s actual mass madness.

ICE isn’t new. The Border Patrol isn’t new. Deportation isn’t new. Detention pending deportation isn’t new. Immigration law isn’t new.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association also complained about detention policy during the High Holy Reign of Saint Barack the Lightbringer: “The Obama administration's massive expansion of family detention began in the summer of 2014 and will incarcerate thousands of asylum-seeking children and mothers who are fleeing extreme violence in the Northern Triangle region of Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador) this year. This practice is a due process and humanitarian disaster and must end.”

But Timothy Snyder didn’t write in the summer of 2014 that America was becoming a country with ethnic cleansing and concentration camps. He’s not hysterical about immigration detention; he’s hysterical about Donald Trump, slavishly and mindlessly, because he is a loudmouthed fool and an empty bucket.

Keep going back. The quite famous litigation about detention policy that started as Flores v. Meese before becoming Flores v. Reno — those two case names should be communicating quite a bit of information right off the bat — grew out of the federal government’s immigration detention practices in the 1980s. Go read the Supreme Court’s opinions in the appeal that became Reno v. Flores. “Respondents are a class of alien juveniles arrested by the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) on suspicion of being deportable, and then detained pending deportation hearings…”

That’s one of many cases in American legal history that covered questions about immigration detention, by the way. Start with Wong Wing v. United States, 1896. Donald Trump is so mean that he was already putting people in detention camps in the 19th century, or something.

There’s nothing happening, literally nothing, with regard to deportation and pre-deportation detention that hasn’t been happening for decades, and actually for well over a century. We argue over this stuff, and we always have, and it’s just fine to have the argument. I have no complaint about people who criticize detention policy. But the giant shared hallucination of the growing psychotic-hysteric class in American public life — “We are deciding right now whether we want to be a country with ethnic cleansing and concentration camps” — is mental illness in social and institutional form. Timothy Snyder is a historian, of all the things, and he depicts pre-deportation detention as a shocking new transition to “concentration camps.” He’s a smart man who has very much stopped being a smart man.

We could just have normal policy debate, again, but first we would apparently need to medicate about a third of the population. This level of psychotic hysteria is unsustainable. Our cultural revolution needs to be brought to a close.