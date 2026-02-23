Tell Me How This Ends

coldsummer1816
8h

I've tried to understand this phenomenon through a Jungian psychological lens...

A Jungian reading starts with projection and the shadow. Liberal professional-class culture in the U.S. strongly moralizes its own self-image: tolerant, rational, humanitarian, anti-authoritarian, post-racist, post-sexist. That self-conception requires disowning a lot of darker material, such as rage, cruelty, resentment, libido, contempt, tribalism, will to dominate. Jung claims that whatever a group cannot admit in itself it will experience “out there” in demonized form (i.e. the Salem Witch Trials). Trump has become a perfect carrier for the liberal shadow because he performs, publicly and shamelessly, precisely the traits that polite liberal culture represses: narcissism, vulgarity, libido, aggression, contempt for norms, delight in transgression. He doesn't just have these traits; he flaunted them. That makes him an ideal screen for projection. The media portrayal of him as uniquely monstrous, unprecedentedly evil, or quasi-demonic (“literally Hitler,” “end of democracy incarnate”) fits Jung’s description of shadow projection: the enemy is inflated into an archetypal figure because he is carrying not only his own sins but the disowned psychic contents of the group.

There’s also a strong archetypal “dark father” dynamic at work. Trump as portrayed in liberal media is less a politician and more a symbolic father-monster: the abusive patriarch, the lawless tyrant, the corrupt king, the grotesque father of the nation who must be overthrown so that the “good children” can breathe. Jung would say this is what happens when a society has an unresolved relationship to authority. Liberalism, in its self-conception, wants to be post-father: post-patriarchal, post-tradition, post-command. But the father archetype doesn’t disappear when you disavow it; it returns in distorted form. Trump becomes the nightmare father, the one who embodies everything you fear authority to be. The intensity of the reaction - panic, hysteria, apocalyptic language - suggests not just political disagreement but an eruption of the archaic image of the tyrant-father from the collective unconscious.

When a group projects its shadow, it tends to experience itself as purely good. That produces a kind of moral intoxication: “We are the Resistance,” “history is watching,” “this is the battle of light vs. darkness.” That rhetoric is psychologically seductive because it grants meaning and heroism to one’s own side while externalizing evil. Jung warned that this posture is dangerous because it blinds a group to its own capacity for cruelty, censorship, conformity, and dehumanization. We see this when liberal media and institutions adopt illiberal tactics like deplatforming, moral shaming, and ritual denunciations, while narrating themselves as the sole defenders of liberal values. In Jungian terms, the shadow hasn’t been integrated; it’s just been assigned to Trump and “his people.”

tl;dr this is the result of an atheist-materialist morality and the death of Christian anthropology on the left -- when you don't believe in original sin and that the potential for evil lives in all of us, you degenerate real fast into Manichaeism.

8h

“What’s more shocking than ICE’s plan to cram as many as 8500 humans into massive, soul-crushing warehouses?”

8500 illegals not taking the USA’s generous offer of $2600 and a free plane ticket home.

