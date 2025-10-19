Tell Me How This Ends

An Appeal to Heaven
2h

The "Long March" has gotten so bad that, 99% of the time, if I see someone presented as an expert or authority figure I immediately disregard whatever it is that they are advising.

It's all so tiresome.

mileytheduchess
2h

It was found that children in homes with books became more proficient in reading. Instead of asking why that might be, the state decided to ship books to their students.

It's like a weird cargo cult.

