The prevailing forms of our cultural display express what no one feels, revealing nothing at all but in an apparent state of high drama. But let me show you the same way I found it.

A certain teenager went to an all-ages club tonight to see a band that her dad for sure felt no need to see, so I parked outside the club and spent three hours wandering around Downtown Los Angeles. No one ever believes this, but Downtown Los Angeles is quite pleasant in the evening.

Also, three people were shot in Downtown Los Angeles tonight, but I didn’t cross the unmarked-but-obvious barrier into that part of it. In Nice Downtown, bars were crowded. Hotels were busy. Dancers were training on the top floor of the Colburn School. It was lively, pleasant. I wandered up Kosciuszko and climbed the urine-scented stairs at the back of the Broad, then walked up Grand. City Hall is lit like the building has been captured by demons, which is an accurate choice.

not a satanic dog penis

And then I heard music, so I followed the sound. The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles is a decades-old complex of big venues for opera, ballet, and a bunch of live theater. Disney Hall, the home of the LA Philharmonic, is across the street, and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performs at the theater inside the Colburn School, across the street again. It’s the heart of the part of downtown that doesn’t suck.

The music was coming from the big central plaza between the performing arts venues in the Music Center…

…so I climbed the stairs. And found this, with a bunch of chairs set up in front of it:

They were displaying the names of the taken. I laughed out loud, which does not appear to be the effect they were shooting for.

A bunch of people were working the exhibit, running sound and lights, with a person sitting behind a desk for the “Am I Next?” project. Weirdly, none of them seemed to be terrified, which is remarkable for people who might be the next to be disappeared by the regime. Authoritarian eras are famously characterized by opponents of the regime sitting in chairs in front of signs in public spaces, casually declaring the existence of dangerous authoritarianism without fear of consequence.

The Music Center is owned by Los Angeles County, so the display against authoritarianism was happening on government property and with…government permission.

See this clearly: They were displaying fear without feeling fear, making a show of believing something that they revealed, by their actions, that they didn’t believe. Once you understand that, you understand contemporary American politics.

“Am I Next is a public declaration against silence in the face of growing injustice,” that linked website says. You’re probably struck by all the silence that characterizes the American political left right now, so what an accomplishment for people in Los Angeles to bitch about Trump. They’re usually so reticent about saying the stuff that’s all over the news and the television and everyone’s social media and all of our discussions every single day without a single break, ever.

The single safest sentiment that you could possibly express in Downtown Los Angeles is a stunning display of courage and resistance. It’s art standing up to power, giving the oppressed a voice, the courage of the people against the might of the regime. By saying the same dumb shit that everybody in LA says all day, every day. We’ve sacralized and elevated the banality of the laziest and most obvious received wisdom.

Name something more tedious.

In places where people are consequentially taken, actually taken by a cruel regime, like Assad’s Syria, people don’t openly display the names of the taken. (The bodies of the disappeared in Baghdad were eventually dumped in the street with wounds from power drills, by the way, if the organizers of Am I Next want to ponder that.) During the Great Terror, there were no illuminated signs complaining about people dragged out of their homes in front of their children. In a few cases, people have actually displayed the faces of the disappeared in defiance of the actual danger of reprisal, and the profound drama of the confrontation has been obvious. The casual display about state terror happening on a pleasant spring evening in Los Angeles only happens in the absence of state terror. The complete absence.

So what is it? It’s a display about a thing that doesn’t exist, a declaration about something that can’t be declared because it has no substance. “TAKEN: Rosalina, at home with her children.” They sent her to a camp, where she had to eat mediocre Aramark catering for a couple weeks until she flew home to the country where she actually has citizenship.

Note that no one in Los Angeles is mounting anguished displays about Skid Row, where people die on the street all the time, a few blocks away from the “Am I Next” thing. There’s an inverse relationship between the aggressiveness of the display and the seriousness of the thing being displayed.

If you want to know what to ignore, listen for the loudest alarm being sounded by proud urban progressives.