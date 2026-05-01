Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

Well, Its a good thing 24% of the kids in grades 5 through 12 in the LAUSD, about to be kidnapped by tyrants, can read that sign.

Alright, back to my serial killer documentary so I can relax....

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erin's avatar
erin
1dEdited

"They were displaying fear without feeling fear, making a show of believing something that they revealed, by their actions, that they didn’t believe."

I just spent a few days on a stack of some "public health" people who lecture about how "trust was damaged (they don't mean by it anything they did), and therefore, we heretics should be "met where we are." Apparently denying us health care and preaching to us a winter of illness and death is no longer fashionable. But... right after writing all these nice-sounding phrases, they proceeded to... pinch their noses and run when I showed up with some polite feedback. I don't think hypocrisy is the right word for it. "Performative" seems right... they are "repairing damaged trust" by repeating phrases they are unable and unwilling to put to action. It's like half the culture has gone morally insane.

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