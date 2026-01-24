Join me on a tour of cultural landmarks across Los Angeles, where no one knows how to spell the names of the people they want to kill.

But let’s also tell some stories about the pictures.

The executive director of a Los Angeles nonprofit corporation was arrested this week, accused in federal court of stealing at least $10 million in public funds that he took to house the homeless:

He also faces eighteen other felony charges in state court, courtesy of the Los Angeles District Attorney. Alex Soofer ran the delightfully named Abundant Blessings, Inc., which only lists two key employees on its 990s: Soofer and his wife. Many easily located public records offer a business address for a sizable corporation that captured enough cash to allegedly steal at least $10 million worth:

So I drove over to their corporate headquarters tonight. It’s in South Central Los Angeles, not far from Crenshaw Boulevard, upstairs in this building:

No one answered the doorbell, and the windows were dark. Curiously, the headquarters of a sizable corporation that moved tens of millions of dollars through its accounts in a few years is apparently located in an apartment building that doesn’t have any signs to identify the place as an office.

It feels so corporate, right?

Give Quality Learing Center some credit: They bothered to make a sign, which counts as trying hard.

Because I was already rolling around in Los Angeles, I figured I’d swing by MacArthur Park and check on the veracity of a January 22 column in the Los Angeles Times:

MacArthur Park is better now, because the city is trying really hard. It has problems, as it always has, but it’s a “promising” place, though “conservative media” are so mean and backward that they still paint it as troubled. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, a police abolitionist who turned a short career as a community organizer into a path to elected office, says she’s fighting for the neighborhood and making real progress:

An overdose team was checking in for the day. I asked the council member whether she was willing to stand by MacArthur Park under her watch as she campaigns for four more years. “Every day with my whole chest, 10 toes down,” Hernandez replied… There’s still a long way to go, I thought — but Hernandez is getting there. She certainly seems to be trying, despite what her haters insist. The council member got in her SUV and drove off, but not before rolling down the window to shout out one more message: “You can tell everyone that the sky isn’t falling here and we’re just getting started.”

How positive and warm, you see. An overdose team was checking in for the day, which shows that the park is nice, now. And they’re just getting started!

So, and this is apparently my favorite sentence, I drove over. As I’ve said many times, Los Angeles has a bunch of places that were built — by much earlier generations — to be beautiful. MacArthur Park is one of them. This is what it looked like tonight:

It smelled like old urine, but whatever. And there were actually children playing soccer, the thing that city officials love to talk about:

But MacArthur Park remains very much full of drug addicts, open drug use, and people doing the fentanyl nod, and the stretch of sidewalk right across Alvarado Boulevard is always one of the most appalling blocks in a troubled state. It looks like this from across the street, standing at the entrance to the park:

But it looks like this when you wade in:

As she — I think — shoved her head into the sidewalk, the other people smoking fentanyl around her shouted advice: “No, head up, keep your head up!” This kid was writhing and shouting, not far from the soccer field, jerking his arms and conversing with someone who wasn’t there:

Our elected officials take local journalists here to brag about how good it is. With their whole chest, ten toes down. Look what I’ve accomplished, boasted the local councilmember.

And then I drove home through Los Angeles.

At the back of the federal building downtown, a half-dozen Antifa dorks were on desultory duty, shouting about fascism to an empty loading dock and no apparent nemesis.

They would bang drums for a minute and then go back to gossiping, then bang drums a bit, then yawn and talk to each other for a while. The backdrop to the performance was the Metropolitan Detention Center, the big federal jail you sit in if you’re waiting to be tried in federal court in Los Angeles:

If you remember what I wrote about the anti-Israel encampment at UCLA, the pro-Hamas students inside the barricades and the Zionist counter-protesters outside the barricades screamed threats and insults at each other until it was time to go to class, at which point the people behind the barricades in keffiyehs just walked past the people they’d been screaming at and headed off like…college students, the whole act cast aside as soon as they were three feet from the performative crisis point. “IT’S A FUCKING GENOCIDE YOU FUCKING NA oh I’m late for sociology.”

Same here: The Federal Bureau of Prisons guards park across the street from work and walk over in their uniforms, pretend-covering their identity with jackets, but everybody’s pants still match and they walk right into the side of the jail past the sign that says BUREAU OF PRISONS. And the Antifa dudes in their helmets and gas masks to fight the Nazis just watch them walk through the gate, and everybody’s perfectly polite about the whole thing.

As a final image for the night, I thought the scope of the symbol against the scope of the thing being symbolically resisted was an interesting study:

Your feelings about that FUCK ICE on the side of a hulking carceral fortress with multiple surveillance cameras will depend on your ideology and mood, but it’s certainly a triumph of hope against experience. As is the rest of Los Angeles.