Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur in California's avatar
Arthur in California
2h

The eternal frustration is trying to discuss these issues within affluent normie circles. (Ideological lens irrelevant)

"What do you mean? Things are going alright, it's just the media framing."

"Sure Savannah. Tell me again, why do you live in a neighborhood with a median home value of $850K?"

"Um, the good schools."

Live Right, talk Left is the routine.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Bray
Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
1h

Foreigners, especially Americans, who visit Poland, comment that it’s so clean here, it’s amazing! Sometimes I randomly think about it, what do you even mean? Not enough garbage beans in your city? Garbage from beans isn’t picked up everyday? Lots of grafitti? ?????? Oh, THIS is your normal…

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture