Tell Me How This Ends

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
9hEdited

I have had a lot of biochemistry and physiology course in grad school. They started to loose me on mask because I knew the pore size of the mask versus the size of any virus . I knew they were lying dog faced pony soldiers when they changed the definition of vaccine and down played natural immunity.

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Debby's avatar
Debby
9h

I knew it was all a scam when my husband, a construction worker was considered “ non essential “ on privately owned projects but “ essential “ on prevailing wage projects ( both under construction at the same time).

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