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Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
12h

If you want to understand the cost....

https://x.com/christopherrufo/status/2034323446491209857

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
13h

Cougar bridge is the perfect name for a strip club. Or a movie about Gavin’s ex wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, who then got engaged to Don Jr.

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