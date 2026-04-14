Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
9h

Chris, the final photograph of the abandoned keys is unutterably sad.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Chris Bray and others
Roy's avatar
Roy
8h

A perfect metaphor for our time. The idea that "doing nothing", "hands off", is somehow the best course of "action".

In the case of the environment, it's lead to mismanaged forests and rangelands, invasive species, catastrophic wildfires, and ultimately even less habitat for wildlife because it's been degraded. Yes, it can be over-exploited, but "doing nothing" is also a decision; the idea of sensible, moderate intervention and development seems beyond us.

Now take Iran. 50 years of "doing nothing", timidity, even enabling with pallets of cash has only exacerbated the problem. Yet now that Trump is trying to actually address this long-festering abscess, suddenly all his critics act as though the approaches of previous administrations have been an unqualified success.

Illegal immigration, infrastructure, health care, voting and government integrity, and much more, the list seems endless, and all have suffered from the idea that through some mysterious alchemy, "doing nothing", "hands off", status quo, will somehow work out well. I'm not a physicist, but I believe the principle of entropy tells us otherwise.

Reply
Share
13 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture