Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Ungar's avatar
Stephen Ungar
10h

Noonan wants the type of sober, judicious leadership that bungled the Afghanistan withdrawal, got thirteen service members killed in the process, and gifted the Taliban billions of dollars worth of military equipment and Bagram Air Force base.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 replies by Chris Bray and others
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
10h

Trump broke Peggy. WSJ junior staff is woke. Doubt anyone criticizing Pete can do more than 10 push ups and pull ups.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
206 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture