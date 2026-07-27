Tell Me How This Ends

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1d

I FUCKING HATE THESE PEOPLE.

The most disgusting part of Fauci's diary is what's not in it.

The 2nd most disgusting part is he created the incentives that determined how long the farce would continue....for his own benefit.

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fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
1d

If anyone deserves the Ceaușescu treatment, it's this rancid, evil dwarf.

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