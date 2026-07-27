Expand. Extrapolate.

Rand Paul has given us “Tony’s Diary,” a collection of Anthony Fauci’s daily recorded recollections from the pandemic, apparently written on a government computer and recoverable through some process like FOIA or a whistleblower leak from inside NIH. We don’t know how Paul got the thing; he just says that his investigation uncovered it. I’d like to see clearer information from Paul about sourcing and provenance.

Everybody and his cousin are dunking on the malignant dwarf, who deserves every bit of the derision and exposure. As Alex Berenson writes, Fauci’s focus was never the virus. His focus was always…Fauci. His narcissism is absolute. He only sees himself. Jeffrey Tucker just broke into percentages the way Fauci used his time and focus, using the evidence of the diary: “ZERO percent on science and emerging evidence of anything; reads nothing, curious about nothing.”

Curious About Nothing should be carved into marble arches at the entrances to the District of Columbia.

Sample excerpt from Fauci: “The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable. It is not hyoperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson in the world.” You can feel the science at work: the precision, the sharpness of mind. There were some clues about this focus.

My favorite moment is the one where he proudly writes that he just briefed Mila Kunis and Chris Rock on the virus. Believe in science, people.

In one of the least surprising developments ever, we know from Fauci’s own words that everything he denounced as lies and conspiracy theories, and I mean everything, was not just true but clearly understood to be true inside the NIH. While hysterical headlines warned that Covid-19 would have an extraordinarily high fatality rate…

…the Stanford professor John Ioannidis was under sustained and profoundly aggressive professional attack for a paper arguing that Covid-19 would have a low fatality rate for most people. Meanwhile, Fauci was writing to himself that the fatality rate was "more like 0.2-0.3%,” while giving interviews pretending that the fatality rate was close to three percent. And while the lab leak was a racist conspiracy theory and the only responsible view was that the virus came from the wet market in Wuhan, Fauci knew better. He knew better very early. So the years of fake controversy about a claim widely accepted to have a high probability of validity were just years of manufactured waste, of time and energy spent on nothing.

As the familiar saying goes, the difference between insane conspiracy theory and obvious truth is about three years.

But here’s the problem with Fauci: He’s normal. Anthony Fauci is Mark Milley, and a long line of other completely ordinary and predictable bureaucratic climbers and schemers. The general who undermined his elected commander-in-chief while in uniform, being praised as a patriot for his courage, was a dishonest self-promoter. He was Anthony Fauci. He was a swamp creature.

The problem isn’t self-promotion and scheming in D.C., which is not enormously surprising. The problem is the people who believe it all, and then pivot comfortably to rage and hate when they meet people who don’t.

If you believe that a dude named Tim put on a dress and instantly turned into a beautiful lady named Sarah, you believed Anthony Fauci.

If you believe that climate change is the only possible explanation for hot days in Los Angeles in the summer, you believed Anthony Fauci.

And on and on and on. (PUTIN GAVE TRUMP THE PRESIDENCY WITH HIS PEE TAPE!!!) We live with people who live inside the cage of an invented reality, but the cage doesn’t actually exist. They build the cage for themselves, as a kind of psychological hologram, and live proudly inside its projected image. Disagreement is being a Nazi! People with contrary views held by the 80% minority at the margins are universally loathed.

We’re in dialogue with people who live in a mediated world of fake threats, holding a gun to their own heads and demanding that we listen. You can’t re-open the K-12 schools, that’s murder!

Hold it, men, he’s not bluffing.

They’ve held us in this ludicrous fake trap for years. We kind of seem to be letting them do it. The Faucis merit a much uglier response than anything we’ve mustered so far.