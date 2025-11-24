We’re having beautiful weather in the People’s Republic of California, so we put our tents in the car and hit the road. A fox came and watched our campfire last night, which isn’t a first for us on the California coast. Will be intermittently online for a couple of days, so replies and new posts may be slow in coming. But I can’t let the moment go by without comment.

If you’ve ever watched video of antifa dorks being arrested, the pattern is pretty much always the same:

Someone shoves a cop, or spits on him, or throws something at him Cop grabs the person, who pulls away, and then takes the person to the ground While a crowd circles around the arrest to scream OH GOD WHAT ARE YOU DOING, and GET YOUR HANDS OFF HER, and THAT’S A WOMAN, YOU’RE HURTING HER, and the always popular, SHE DIDN’T EVEN DO ANYTHING. They sound anguished and terrified as they do this. Their voices shake. OH GOD WHAT ARE YOU DOING, immediately after the crushingly obvious provocation, gaslighting plus performative terror.

Here’s a recent example.

I live in the deepest imaginable blue zone, and we had a lone young man show up on a street corner in my little woke suburban town to hold up a Trump banner in 2020. He was instantly surrounded by a crowd that shrieked and howled about the VICIOUS NAZI ATTACK, and a group of teenaged boys shouted at him: “We don’t want you in our town!” I was driving by, and I pulled over to offer some moral support. I walked up to the dude with the sign and thanked him for being there. The moment I did that, a fat old woman hurled her considerable bulk in my direction and, like a woman in a horror movie spotting the monster, raised her finger at my face. NAZI! she shouted, and then NAZI NAZI NAZI NAZI NAZI!!!! She was doing a little outrage dance as she did this, undulating like she had a snake in her underwear. After the ten or fifteenth NAAAAAZZZZIIIIIII at high volume and rude proximity, I…encouraged her to stop, is how I’ll put this. And used words that characterized the poor quality of her mind.

The moment I spoke, the crowd spun toward me, with a remarkable kind of spontaneous and instinctive choreography. OH GOD DID YOU HEAR WHAT HE SAID, HE ATTACKED HER, HE’S ATTACKING A WOMAN, LOOK OUT HE MIGHT BE VIOLENT, shaking and “holding back the tears.”

This maneuver, 1.) hit opponent 2.) look at opponent’s subsequent clenched fist, 3.) cry out in terror, shaking and sobbing, OH GOD WHY ARE YOU THREATENING ME, is Cluster B 101, the instinctual DARVO tactic that animates leftist politics. Leftist politics is always this, all day and forever:

You can probably figure out why I’m mentioning this at just this moment, and you’ll never guess who’s pretending to not understand.

More soon.