Tell Me How This Ends

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Chris Bray's avatar
Chris Bray
4d

With perfect timing:

https://x.com/Susan_Shelley/status/2039778939653239125

"Unprecedented levels of flea-borne typhus, carried by rodents, in L.A. County. Friendly reminder that L.A. City and L.A. County have refused to enforce an anti-camping ordinance after the Supreme Court clearly said they could. Karen Bass and Lindsey Horvath are on the ballot."

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The Ungovernable's avatar
The Ungovernable
4d

I was once a "city con" a conservative libertarian living in Seattle. I absolutely loved so much about the area. It broke my heart to watch it be subsumed by progressive politics so I moved to Texas. I'm in love with Texas but I would love nothing more then to see Seattle get rescued from itself. All things being equal, I would rather have stayed and fought, but good restaurants and beautiful vistas can only get you so far.

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