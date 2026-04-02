In an essay this week on the topic of confirmation bias, Bad Cattitude argues that people on the right have misrepresented San Francisco’s apparent decline:

self styled “informed conservatives” talk about san francisco like it’s some tim burton horror of needles and feces and crime with no redeeming graces whatsoever. i was just there in january. it’s lovely. the food is 20 times better than just about any other city in the US. i had a great time. if you want to go focus on the 16th st BART station, yup, you could film a zombie movie there, but it was like that in the 90’s too. 6th and mission used to be about as bad a block as you could find in america. it’s pretty much fine now. yeah, the tenderloin is dodgy, always was. pac heights remains gorgeous. you can go find whatever you’re looking for. and people do. but that’s not “being informed;” it’s being perception shaped.

I’ve been fishing off this pier for a long time: Decay, ruin, misery, great neighborhoods, affluence and beauty. And yes, there are always good restaurants. There’s never one story, but the question is about the way we interpret the parallel stories. And I think “you can go find whatever you’re looking for” needs a little more work, because we can keep thinking about the other thing around the corner from that excellent tuna sashimi.

I was at Dodger Stadium last night…

They dim the lights like that as a new pitcher runs in from the bullpen, is what you’re looking at.

I’m inclined, as a child of Los Angeles, to think that this place is only slightly more beautiful than the Yosemite Valley or the Swiss mountains. A mildly beer-drunk big Mexican dad sitting behind me last night in the cheap seats paused, late in the game, as he sat down to his last beer and his last hot dog. He looked around, and he said, making a general announcement: “Beer.” (long pause) “And a hot dog.” (longer pause) “AT DODGER STADIUM.” I swear that he got a little choked up about it.

I understood. People always ask me why I don’t leave a place that’s so obviously turning into pure shit, and part of the answer is that nothing turns into pure shit. Los Angeles is descending into a general state of slovenly filth, and there’s misery everywhere.

There’s also a bunch of great stuff, and on the night after Dodger Stadium, I’ll be at Disney Hall for the LA Philharmonic. It will also be beautiful, and it will also be clean and safe, and it will also be tangled up with neighborhoods full of misery and horror. A woman in her 70s was stabbed in the neck, totally at random, by some Downtown Los Angeles street lunatic this week.

So which is it? Which one is the real story of Los Angeles, and which one is the thing being exaggerated by influencers who are chasing clicks? My argument has been, and is still, that you have to weigh the competing stories, and keep weighing, and see how the comparative weight is shifting: What’s the trajectory? Is the decay in check, or is it spreading? You lose the city when you say that look, that area was also bad in the 90s, so whatever. You risk turning into Karen Bass. The city has to be fought for. San Francisco isn’t a total shithole, but way-left San Francisco also recalled the Soros DA Chesa Boudin. They found their limits.

This, alone — giant RV encampments in neighborhoods full of obvious crime and danger, if you don’t want to click on that link — isn’t the whole story. Tolerating it, allowing it to persist and spread, becomes something close to the whole story. Call it confirmation bias if you want, but I think that the presence of nice restaurants in a beautiful city full of people overdosing in street encampments can reasonably be read as a “tim burton horror” without worrying too much about the nice restaurants and the view of the evening light over the bay from Pacific Heights.

Jack Posobiec has talked about the emergence of a distinct group that he calls “city cons,” the people he describes as “the disaffected conservative trapped behind enemy lines in a blue-state metropolis.” What people living in Los Angeles or San Francisco or Brooklyn or God help me Portland or Seattle see is that cities have a group of people who pile up order and peace, investing human capital in building, and cities have a smaller but highly active group of people who pile up disorder and ruin, investing human capital in destruction, and eventually one of those groups gains the advantage. We lose track of that competition at our own peril.