In the 1998 movie “Soldier,” the Kurt Russell character is either fighting or sitting rigidly on his bunk, staring blankly, waiting to fight. When there’s no one to kill, he’s just an object that waits to be activated.

Similarly, there’s a bizarre and apparently growing group of officeholders in America who have no identifiable human relationships outside of the transactional world of politics. They speak on the dais, and then they…go home. To their [blank]. They return to their storage unit.

The 43 year-old Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has a special page on the county website for her dog, “a vital part of the Third District team.” My 49 year-old assemblyman is similarly an atomized human-shaped object floating alone through space, never referencing or appearing to have any kind of family or friendships, while my 33 year-old state senator has no apparent relationships but proudly spreads the word that she’s bisexual. The people who make the laws live alone. I mean, not all of them, but it’s becoming a thing. I want to see their living rooms, because I’m picturing either bare white walls or a hundred framed photos of themselves, Fauci-like.

And so the Texas state legislator James Talarico, who has obviously been designated as Beto 2.0, is 36 years old and conspicuously uncoupled, but don’t you worry, he’s a flesh-and-blood man’s man who has fire in his loins. Line in a just absolutely bizarre profile from last month, in a story that was meant to be flattering: “Talarico’s team noted that he had an active social life and dated the homecoming queen.” In high school. Talarico’s team indicated that he has engaged in dating activity. Bro hardcore nails way-hot cheerleaders, a campaign spokesman indicated in a formal statement. I have been authorized to indicate, on behalf of the candidate, that he is quite interested in the sensation of engaging with the human vagina.

Read that profile. Here, I’m going to throw the link at you again. It’s a depiction of a person-thing who’s trying to market himself as a soft and absorbent brand of toilet paper, pure sloganeering in search of a human. The story refers to him as “the clean-cut seminarian” before we make it out of the first paragraph. Two paragraphs later, he’s “the 36-year-old pastor in training.” See, as he nears 40, he’s preparing to one day begin his chosen profession. Great news, because “Talarico has generated excitement in his long shot bid for the U.S. Senate partly by offering something out of the ordinary. As his conservative opponents point to their Christian faith as the impetus for their pursuit of more religiosity in public life, he points to his own as the reason for his fervent rejection of the same. His campaign is heavy on religious rhetoric.”

All totally authentic. When he’s not rolling hard with “the homecoming queen,” he’s practically already in the pulpit. He’s like Tim Riggins plus God. By the way, when the clean-cut seminarian was offered a shot at opening a legislative session with the invocation, a few years ago, he prayed to “Holy Mystery,” with references to the Quran and the Bhagavad Gita. I can only find video of this bizarre moment on Facebook, so watch it here if you must. Note how many commandments he identifies, while praying that the legislature can demonstrate “political love.” He has not been invited to give the invocation again.

Talarico is lying with sociopathic shamelessness, this week, pretending that “the FCC” prevented him from appearing on television when CBS asked Stephen Colbert to offer equal broadcast time to Talarico’s Democratic opponents in the upcoming primary election.

He’s been pounding this message, warning about “the Trump administration blocking the airing of his Colbert interview” and saying of Trump that “his FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert.” The sociopathic shamelessness of that performance is unusual, even by political standards, and relies on the view that voters will think the FCC votes, segment by segment, on which television content may actually be aired. “All in favor of broadcasting the Aubrey Plaza interview, say aye.” It’s a messaging strategy that has extraordinary contempt running through it, obvious evidence that he’s quite consciously playing the rubes as a mark.

But that also fairly clearly defines his entire existence, so the performance continues precisely on brand. By the way, here’s Talarico describing the content of the “banned” interview: “For 50 years, the religious right convinced our fellow Christians that the most important issues were abortion and gay marriage—two issues that aren't mentioned in the Bible.” God is actually super pro-abortion, the clean-cut seminarian explains.

It’s a fascinating performance, shaded with considerable darkness, but you have to wonder who he is when he closes the door and he’s alone inside his storage unit. I don’t know that I’d be willing to hear the answer.