Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Hudson's avatar
Will Hudson
7h

ReplicatorGPT, make me a Democrat, for people who are “spiritual but not religious.”

Reply
Share
7 replies
Wallfacer's avatar
Wallfacer
8h

Historically, they at least tried to give us the impression that real humans were running for office. I don’t think they’re really concerned with the lack of legitimacy anymore.

Reply
Share
2 replies
160 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Bray · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture