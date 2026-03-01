I’ve been in the desert this weekend, without much in the way of wifi or cell service, and the world has been interesting in my absence. Usual statement for interesting moments: I’d wait to make any kind of serious assessment about murky events on the other side of the world, and be skeptical of anyone who tells you they understand exactly what’s happening as it happens. We won’t be certain about the meaning of the attack on Iran until we hear from David French, at which point we’ll know that the opposite is true.

If you’re anywhere within a day’s drive of Death Valley, it’s a great time to be there. Badwater Basin is a very large shallow lake, and will be for a while. How often can you walk a mile in a lake?

Wildflowers everywhere. It looks like this to be on the roads:

And then:

The 395 corridor is also pretty remarkable right now, not that I can think of a time when I ever find the 395 corridor unremarkable. Owens Lake is a lake, for a change.

Watch what happens in Iran, and wait. I’m a week away from beginning to have an opinion. We’ll see.

If you can’t get to Death Valley, X is full of pictures right now, for good reason.