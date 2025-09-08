Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
3h

It's amazing and nauseating to watch the South Africanization of a society in real-time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Arne's avatar
Arne
3h

This is especially true with homeless problems. There was a quote from a frustrated neighbor in an article by a tv station, KOMO, on a recent double homicide in a North Seattle encampment: "We called the police and they even told us, 'Call us, but we probably won't show, but call us so we can keep data.' We're not interested in data, we're interested in results. Seattle doesn’t want to hear it. They don’t listen. They have their way of doing things.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture