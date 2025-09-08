We don’t know, and almost no one knows how to even begin fixing that. Not many people appear to want to know how to begin fixing it. We have no information. We have a sort of hazy outline of….something, and the something warns us about all the nothing that makes up the normal course of our daily lives.

I’m going to describe a single incident, here, and the way the incident has been discussed in public, but the incident itself isn’t the point. The point is the routineness with which we now learn nothing, know nothing, and get used to it. It’s the water we swim in. We live without information.

Something happened. What happened? Dunno. Anyway, moving on.

On Friday, the reality TV star Spencer Pratt posted a video on social media telling people that an elementary school in Los Angeles had gone on lockdown because homeless people were living in a school-owned building at the edge of the campus and doing drugs there. This is a screenshot, but click on this link to watch the video:

Spencer Pratt is a Palisades Elementary parent, so he’s talking about his own family. As he notes, the campus of the LAUSD’s Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary is currently the campus of two elementary schools, since Palisades Elementary was destroyed by the January wildfire, and Palisades students are sharing the Brentwood campus. Pratt lost his home in that fire, and the school his son attended, and now his son goes on lockdown for the homeless drug addicts living at the second school. Have I mentioned that this is the nicest part of Los Angeles, where Kamala Harris lives?

Pratt describes the lockdown, and describes some of the details: two men arrested, an unsuccessful police search for a possible third man, homeless men living in a school district-owned building that was found to be full of drug paraphernalia, rumors that the men were only charged with misdemeanor trespassing. And then the professional Los Angeles news media rolled up their sleeves, and — lol, just kidding. The story was covered by a single news operation, KNBC News, and their report has to be seen to be believed. Take two minutes and watch this, and listen for basic information: who, what, when, where, how, why:

Screenshot, with captions, to capture the flavor:

No idea who was arrested, no names, no charges, no details about how the police became aware that the men were on campus, no factual discussion of the presence of drugs on an elementary school campus, and he takes the school district’s word that the building the men were entering wasn’t on campus, but he doesn’t go check and the story doesn’t show the location of the building. It’s entirely a story about how people felt about the incident. Tonight’s news: FEELINGS.

Social media is filling in a little bit:

If you look at the address where the homeless men were living, it looks like this:

Computer, enhance!

From the street, you can see the abandoned building, then the little chain link fence, then a classroom building:

That’s the answer: It’s absolutely on the campus, near a classroom building, separated from elementary school students by a chain link fence. As I’ve pointed out many times, Los Angeles has a daily stream of fires in homeless encampments, in good part because so much drug use relies on open flame. So homeless drug addicts using drugs at the edge of an elementary school campus, near classrooms: obvious health risks, obvious fire risk.

The event is noticed, and sort of vaguely reported on, but we have absolutely no idea what the details are. We don’t know what happened. Multiply this by more or less everything in the news. Corporate news, “mainstream” news, is now about ten percent of an outline. Social media fills in another ten to twenty percent. We live in a fog.

One of the things I’m forcing myself to recognize is that government officials have become accustomed to the fog, and now take it for granted. They expect the fog. Since Friday, I’ve been asking a long series of police department and school district officials for information about the homeless dudes on the school campus, without the slightest success. I’ve done this a thousand times, now, as (for example) a watch commander in Compton knew absolutely nothing about the presence of his own department at a nearby RV encampment, and the National Park Service spent months ignoring every question I asked about Point Reyes. As journalists have mostly learned to stop asking questions, government officials have mostly learned to stop expecting them, and so to ignore them when they’re so rude as to appear at their doorstep.

I’ve spent the morning turning my questions into formal public records requests, which have an excellent chance of turning into weeks of boilerplate deflection. What a pleasure.

We spend our days in a shapeless information environment. We go live to our reporter on the scene, who tells us how people feel about the thing that we mostly aren’t going to describe. “News” is being emptied.