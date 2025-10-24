Many related points today.

First, I’ve written often about the emergence of “feelz jurisprudence,” a style of judicial argument in which judges emote about something in the apparent form of making a legal argument. So don’t miss the latest from Wise Latina Sonia Sotomayor, a dissent in a death penalty appeal:

I have mixed feelings about the death penalty, mostly because I don’t believe the government never makes mistakes, and I’m open to arguments about it. But anything that begins with OHHHH, TAKE OUT YOUR PHONE AND GO TO THE CLOCK APP makes me instantly start shutting down. It’s a miraculous piece of anti-persuasion. If you said, consciously and deliberately, “Let’s find a way to make people completely ignore our argument,” you couldn’t do better than this. I didn’t go to law school, so apparently I missed the seminar on expressing your feelings.

Okay, first row: Take out your glitter and dance, dance, dance

Note that Sotomayor was joined in this performative act of public emoting by two colleagues. Note which colleagues. But anyway, what was Helen Andrews even talking about?

The burden of being David French, waking up every morning knowing you can’t let the sun go down without finding something to be egregiously wrong about.

Second, the Bulwark has just put on a master class on logical fallacies and rhetorical deflection. I generally ignore this hive of scum and villainy, or try to, but this one is just too ripe to ignore the odor:

The right keeps thinking that there’s left-wing violence. What morons!

Actual sentence that an actual human being actually typed: “In the weeks since the assassination of Charlie Kirk and amid the Trump administration’s attempts to justify investigations of liberal groups and troop deployments in Democratic cities, those on the right have been eager to spotlight trends of liberal violence.”

In the weeks since someone ate a sandwich, some have come to believe that people eat sandwiches. A thing happened, so now people are thinking about the thing that happened. Since Charlie Kirk was quite recently shot in the throat in public on camera and in front of a crowd, “those on the right have been eager to spotlight trends of liberal violence.” You fucking idiot.

The author of this sub-moronic sludge finds a couple of recent events in which people mistakenly took an event to be a sign of left-wing violence before all the facts emerged. This proves, you see, that there isn’t violence on the left. If I thought I had milk in the fridge, but then I open the fridge and there isn’t any milk in there, then, logically, no one anywhere has milk in the fridge. Milk itself has ceased to exist. One or two disproved things disprove all things.

If you work at the Bulwark, do you just spend the whole day sucking shit through a nipple? How does that work?

Third, feel free to skip this part if you’re tired of it, but I’m going to discuss the stupid story about Trump supposedly making the government give him $230 million again. I’ll put a picture of a flower below this so you can just scroll down to the next part, if you want. Everybody wave goodbye the people who are leaving this section, and then we’ll…just…get started:

In 1998, Beltway reporters began hearing credible rumors about the President of the United States behaving inappropriately with an intern in the Oval Office. If you’ve forgotten what the first week of that scandal was like, it was a knife fight in a phone booth. A bunch of sharp-elbowed reporters had the story, crossing paths as they raced to nail it down, and the one who probably would have been first lost the race because his editors thought it was too risky and killed it. An unusual source of pressure finally broke through the editorial reluctance to race to print with a story about some blowjobs: The Drudge Report made the story public, revealing that Newsweek had prevented Michael Isikoff from reporting it.

Once the gate slammed open, everyone grabbed pieces of the story and shoved it forward. Newsweek competed with the New York Times and the Washington Post and the networks, and a flood of stories each added a few new details, day after day, with new information steadily accruing. They advanced the story with new facts.

Newsrooms threw teams of people at it. Sample story that I vaguely remember reading in an apartment in Santa Monica, from the Los Angeles Times, opening the second week of the scandal:

Three names in the byline, and then this at the bottom:

That long list of names wasn’t that unusual. Newspapers used to do this all the time with big stories, grabbing everything with a pulse and putting it to work on the phones. With the Lewinsky scandal, the daily effort to push the story forward went on for weeks, continuing after the infamous January 26 hedged denial.

They just kept going and going and going. Latest developments / new revelations / we have learned tonight that….

It seems ridiculous, looking back, that hundreds of professional journalists ran around in a frenzy trying to pry new details out of the Bill-Clinton-got-blown-in-the-office-again story. But something happened, and an army of journalists tried to figure out what it was. That was their entire function: go find out what happened.

This week, on October 21, a thing pretending to be a major American newspaper reported that the President of the United States is trying to order his subordinates in the executive branch to give him $230 million from the federal treasury. Two reporters wrote the story, which didn’t reference details of the claims and didn’t name the supposed negotiators for Trump who are trying to get the government to pay. And then they didn’t follow it up. (This story, comparing Trump to other claimants without adding details about Trump’s claims, doesn’t count.) October 22 and October 23 have passed without new reporting from the New York Times — on the assertion that the president is trying to force his subordinates to give him hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds.

The subsequent “reporting” from the rest of legacy media isn’t reporting — it’s typing. They repeat what the New York Times said, as uncontested fact, with no effort to advance the story by a single millimeter, but they harumph about how mad it makes them. Sample:

Opening paragraph:

President Donald Trump is demanding that the Justice Department transfer $230 million in taxpayer dollars into his own personal bank account. He can do this, because thanks to the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, the executive branch could accurately be described by King Louis XIV—L’état, c’est Trump.

That last sentence attains a level of stupidity that I would not have thought possible, and she has no idea what either end of her comparison means, but whatever.

No one is pursuing information, no one is providing information, no discussion contains information. They’re chanting a recitation of the few thin factish things from the Times, but adding emotional heat:

Vile shakedown! This is the profession of journalism: adding unique new emotional heat to the same recitation of facts that everyone else is typing up because they also read it on the Internet.

Among the usual suspects, The Atlantic coughs all of this up as settled fact, without having done any reporting at all: “Trump’s apparent confidence that he will be able to secure the money speaks to the degree of control he has secured over the Justice Department. He is, fundamentally, instructing his subordinates to place an enormous chunk of public funds into his own bank account.”

We’ve advanced to the moment when information does not exist. If you’ve been reading what I’ve written about this, you’ll remember that my first instinct was to try to get my hands on the claims, the demands Trump actually sent the DOJ in writing — the thing being discussed.

It does not appear to have occurred to anyone else to try doing this.

Welcome back!

Finally, a person who is apparently a famous interior decorator now does political analysis that is somehow informed by the depth of her experience at choosing a lamp for the den, and she explained this week to a CNN anchor that a top White House official is “like a Nazi Jew.” Screenshot below, but click the link to the play the video:

And then, yes, they pivoted from saying that the West Wing is staffed by Nazi Jews to gossiping about Stephen Miller’s height. No words carry any more weight than any other words. He’s so totally like a total Nazi, and I even hear he’s pretty short. Those are equally damning slams:

Literally running the like killing pits at Babi Yar, and Being 5’10”

None of this means anything at all. There’s no difference between saying things like this and just making absolutely random grunting noises.

The news, and every bit of discussion around the news, is about nothing. Actually, literally nothing. It doesn’t matter at all. The public sphere now has no substance or weight of any kind. They could spend their days screaming about popsicles, GRAPE POPSICLES CHERRY POPSICLES STRAWBERRY POPSICLES!!!!!!, and it wouldn’t mean anything less than what they say now. I might transition to professional bowling, or the night shift at Trader Joe’s.

“Here’s the latest judicial opinion from Justice Sotomayor, Chris, can you have a detailed analysis ready in half an h— GET BACK HERE!”