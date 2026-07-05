Tell Me How This Ends

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Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
12h

What do they make of hundreds of X videos from visitors all over world praising middle America? Are they even aware of them?

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
12h

Thanks for sharing those posts of brainwashed haters, I would not have seen them otherwise. It's hard to believe they actually exist. I am VERY glad we have a REAL President and leader of the Republic for this 250th Celebration. The flyovers are thrilling, exciting and patriotic. So are the speeches and fireworks.

Will they ever realize we are not a "democracy"?

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