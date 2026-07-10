Now that the quite wealthy Tom Steyer and Saikat Chakrabarti have been defeated in their fierce far-left campaigns against evil rich people, Ro Khanna has picked up the cudgel.

A little thin on the details. “Housing Guarantee” means you get a house without bothering to pay for one? But no worries, because the details aren’t the point. Ro Khanna has a net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and no stable beliefs of any kind. He’s entirely a striver and a front-row kid, the embodied instinct that screams “I want more.”

Like Bernie Sanders ranting about the oligarchy for decades while jetting between his three homes, Khanna is just messaging. He’s saying a thing that he means to…say. So I’m quite pleased to have discovered this week a 2015 essay by Michael Anton that I somehow missed, which describes the capture by the left of Silicon Valley wealth and the capture by Silicon Valley wealth of the skinsuit of a performative left: “The very theoretical incoherence of their worldview allows to them to incorporate into it whatever they want.” Ro Khanna, I said out loud.

Anton describes a performance that works for all involved, for now, giving the well-to-do a vocabulary for social credentialing that excludes the poors while giving the left NGO fake-jobs and access to easy money: “The central purpose of San Francisco Values is, then, to justify, obfuscate, glamorize, exalt, and deflect attention from House of Bourbon levels of wealth concentration and inequality.” Rich people denouncing rich people are trying to help rich people remain rich people, and the elite embrace of social leftist I-adore-trannies signaling is a helpful deflection. It’s a cultural barricade of “opinion morality,” a way to escape scrutiny with a wall of lawn-signing. (“In this house we believe…”)

But Anton thinks that it probably ends badly, and I share that suspicion. The great central political performance now is that America is ruined, betrayed, broken from the inside:

Young people haven’t been given enough free shit, and this is very mean, so America is collapsing. Free housing for all or we’re not even getting dressed this morning. On the right, a similar sense of decline comes from the view that institutions don’t work at all, and the steering mechanisms and narrative machinery are being run by people who have no ability to think or to do anything. We have radically different reasons for reaching this conclusion, but I think we mostly share a view that America is broken. I was a bystander during a private discussion between very smart conservative writers and activists this week, and one of the questions asked around the table was “how late is it?” For the republic, they meant.

I don’t think America is broken. I think the Cathedral is insane and increasingly rabid, but America is mostly just fine. The only thing in America that’s broken is politics, and everything that operates in the penumbra of politics, like public health and Margaret Brennan. But America works, constantly and persistently, and we mostly don’t notice. The supermarkets don’t run out of meat, and we don’t have weeks when the gas stations run out so we can’t really go anywhere. If you drive around, things work, and people are great. California aside, we aren’t destroying the energy systems that sit at the foundation of our daily ability to do stuff. We aren’t Germany, we aren’t the “are you praying silently?” UK, outside of Dearborn we aren’t France. The broken thing is our ability to explain ourselves to ourselves. The narrative of America is being broken down.

So this narrative behavior in which the people who make things, the productive people who employ other people and create value, feel obliged to adopt the language of the parasitical destroyers as a status mechanism…I mean, no. It’s a kind of slow suicide dressed up as being elite.

The front row kids think that “America is disgusting” is high-status language. That’s not going to keep working. The New Economic Patriotism is a dumb game.