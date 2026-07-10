Tell Me How This Ends

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Dr. X's avatar
Dr. X
2d

Childcare for $10/day will hire the same goblins who are beating grandma in the nursing home

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
2d

Ro Khanna’s list reminds me of a Santa Claus wish list. He sounds about as childish as a six year old, but I don’t want to demean six year olds.

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