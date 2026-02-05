Tell Me How This Ends

David Angel
21m

The Left has no mirror. If everybody in the world had to down a shot of whiskey every time they demonstrate this truth, it would be a mass extinction event from alcohol poisoning. Enjoy the beer!

Defective Detective
17mEdited

The absolutely stunning obtuseness and unawareness of these people completely amazes me to no end. I'm a big believer in that sometimes you need to learn a lesson the harsh/hard way for the lesson to really sink in.

Now that these fools have outed themselves, I'd be interested in seeing some freelance/independent journalists go to these people's homes and just walk in and sit down on their couches or at their dinner table. As soon these idiots start to scream and yell about their presence, gently remind them that there are no people here illegally.....see if that starts to get their brain gears turning. If not, and they call the police, just keep documenting the event and their copious hypocrisy and put it out there for the whole world to see.

