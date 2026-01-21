Tell Me How This Ends

Ryan Gardner
6h

I think it all just comes down to the fact that populist movements are seen as threat to the political class of Europe because they are concerned primarily with a proper historical understanding of what the nation is and what the state is for, which is the preservation of the nation and the defense of its people and heritage.

Europe's elites hate that, because their political project is explicitly post-national. They want to destroy the nation as such and replace it with supra national institutions governed by a global elite

Ataraxis
6h

Carney in his black suit looks like the undertaker trying to upsell you in the casket showroom.

