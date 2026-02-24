A quite nice five-bedroom home in a suburban Los Angeles town, tucked away on a pleasant cul-de-sac, that last sold in 2024 for a little over $5.4 million:

ALL ARE WELCOME Stay out, protected by private security

All AWFLism leads to this moment and place, calling your private security company to get armed patrols of the ALL ARE WELCOME sign on your $5.4 million house. Another big sign on the side fence, a few feet away from the WARNING NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH sign, says IMMIGRANTS WELCOME. Someone who has the budget for a bus and some actors has the most remarkable opportunity to do a comedy video thing, here. Lawyers, could someone be successfully prosecuted for strolling into a house that says “ALL ARE WELCOME,” or would that constitute a pretty good legal defense? “I’ll just be in the nicest bedroom, thanks.”

I was wandering Los Angeles today because I’ve been looking in on the work of Joey Tuccio, who rescues abused animals from the city’s appalling hellscape of homeless encampments. I’ve discussed this before, but encampments usually feature a large dog presence, and they tend to be especially heavy on pitbulls. Dogs in drug-rich environments frequently overdose, and Tuccio and others intervene to save them because the city generally won’t bother. Tuccio recently found eleven tortured dogs in cages on Skid Row, trying to chew their way out as they were being held without food or water, under the control of a woman who was quite clear about her intent to stab anyone who tried to stop her from keeping them locked up. Summary of the status quo:

I took this picture today, on Winston Street, just off San Pedro Street.

That building in the background behind the stop sign is the Little Tokyo Lofts, where you can buy an 1,100 sq-ft. place for just half a million dollars, with a monthly HOA fee of about a thousand dollars. This would be your view.

This one is a good illustration of the way the dog lives, and why the homeless owner keeps the dog: It’s a guard dog to protect the occupant of the tent when he’s inside it, and a guard dog to protect the empty tent when the owner leaves. Close up:

That’s it. That’s the dog’s life.

The endless symbol-performance of this profoundly rotten shithole of a place is causally linked to the death and misery. The po-faced feminized fakery, the virtue-signaling and the AFWLism, are ineradicably interwoven with the horror. People who don’t see anything behind their own narcissistic mask make a world that looks like this, and sleep soundly knowing that they aren’t dirty MAGA trash in stupid flyover country. These are the kinds of people who elect Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass, and feel proud to attend their fundraisers, and Newsom and Bass are entirely of the same caste of carefully blind people. I’m…not fond of them. Not sure if I’ve pointed that out.

You’ll be shocked to learn that the office of the California governor has insulted and demeaned people who try to get Newsom to take notice of the animal abuse crisis on Skid Row. Death-adjacent narcissistic psychopathy, the California story. Skid Row is the persistent echo of ALL ARE WELCOME KEEP OUT.