In response to Donald Trump’s tariff maneuvers, Senator Rand Paul has been arguing that presidents shouldn’t have the power to raise tariffs themselves. Taxing power belongs to Congress, and that’s where tariffs should be born. Trump’s tariffs result from the use of emergency power that Congress gave to the POTUS, and we shouldn’t normalize emergency rule. You can watch him say all of that here.

Every word of that is completely right. I don’t disagree with a single breath of it. I respect Rand Paul, and I’m inordinately fond of his dad. But it misses the point about how we got here, and why, starting with the fact that Congress gave away its taxing authority.

Congress delegated its authority; Donald Trump used the authority that Congress gave him; Therefore, Donald Trump is very bad, and what he’s doing is wrong.

The core sickness at the heart of the American republic is Congress, and we keep discussing that sickness by saying that Trump sucks. He’s doing what you gave him the power to do, and he’s not the first.

See also my recent post in which I described a time when Congress made something illegal, than asked the administrative agencies to explain to them what they had just banned. Congress has delegated its authority, over and over again, and the resulting political vacuum is a serious problem. But anyway, TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.

American political discourse keeps taking a wide range of political pathologies and assigning them to the same account. Orange Man Bad, Orange Man Bad, Orange Man Bad, they explained, with drool running down their chins. Donald Trump is our deflector object, our national excuse. [Problem name here]; OH NO WHY IS TRUMP DOING THIS TO US.

The commandant of the United States Coast Guard spoke at a maritime conference, a few days ago, and he said that the organization he runs wakes up every day and tries to keep the doors from falling off: “The US Coast Guard is less ready today than any other time since World War II. We are on a readiness spiral. Today our fleet of cutters are in significant decline. We are in repair failure mode…No ship today gets underway without cannibalizing others for parts.”

See also, from one of his subordinates:

Serious question: Did all of those problems begin at noon on January 20, 2025?

Congress is completely unserious, totally disengaged, and so lazy it’s a miracle they manage to get dressed in the morning. Universities are sick and wounded. The global financial, political, and security order is riddled with pathologies. Most journalism is manipulative garbage. Conclusion: Something something Orange Cheeto Hitler something something. Like Christopher Eisgruber telling a story about healthy and high-functioning research universities that suddenly and for no good reason are under attack from Orange Devil Man, every “mainstream” discussion about Trump is an effort to not tell another story.

Does Ukraine have a plausible path to victory on the battlefield?

Oh, I guess you worship your Orange Cheeto Hitler, MAGA retard!

What are we going to do about $37 trillion in still-growing federal debt?

Oh, I guess you worship your Orange Cheeto Hitler, MAGA retard!

Or whatever. Pick your own topic. Response: Donald Trump is very bad.

At the risk of repeating myself, Trump shows up in the later chapters of the story. Anyone who rants at you about any form of [Trump is bad] in a story divorced from context is trying to not see the actual sickness.

We don’t have a mainstream political discourse. We have lazy ranting about a personality. It’s meaningless. Rand Paul, who I respect and agree with, is offering a less egregious form of this partial story, but if you think Trump’s tariff policy is a disaster, start with a real discussion of presidential tariff power in its current form. Oh no, Donald Trump is hitting things with the hammer we gave him. I don’t expect miracles, but it would be pleasant to have politics without relentless and insistent emptiness.