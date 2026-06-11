Tell Me How This Ends

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Eric Gelbaugh's avatar
Eric Gelbaugh
4h

I just had a conversation the other day about these "cosmopolitan" cities and the political makeup of their respective administrations and I told the other person that when a progressive tells you that they have a plan to make your life better, run. Run far and run fast.

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
4h

I'm beginning to think of homeless deaths as a feature rather than a bug.

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