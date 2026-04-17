I wrote a few months ago about Starfleet Academy, the new wokeslop Star Trek series, and how hard it quite obviously sucked.

So here’s a headline from early April, with a claim based on anonymous sources but quite possibly true: “Fewer Than 40,000 People Watched Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” In a country of 340 million people. Paramount+ cancelled the show, rumored to have cost about $10 million per episode, and then destroyed the very expensive sets. A hundred million dollars for a ten-episode season, and the audience ran away.

The lesson has not been learned, and garbage wokeslop keeps spreading. The sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which ended twenty years ago, is back with a reboot. But this time, a character is non-binary, and explains that she — sorry, they — discovered this non-binary sexual identity in…kindergarten. I can’t wait to watch fictional people discuss their sexual identity as five-year-olds.

And so on. Pick a current show, and watch people talk about it. Everything sucks.

The results are showing up.

Hollywood writers get health insurance from their union, the Writers Guild of America. My wife is a WGA member, so I do too. As health insurance descends toward becoming a garbage product for everyone, WGA health insurance is still remarkably good.

Since that insurance is a union benefit, writers get it when they work, earn, and pay a percentage of their earnings as union dues. But they also accrue points when they work that they can spend during dry spells – which means that if they’ve worked in the semi-recent past, they can keep getting health insurance as a union benefit when they aren’t earning money and paying dues.

So take a moment to read this April 15 story in the industry newspaper Variety: “WGA Reckons With Health Care Cutbacks.” It says that WGA members who are working and paying dues have typically carried about 400 colleagues who aren’t working and have to buy health insurance with points. “But during the streaming boom, a lot of writers accumulated a lot of points, and in the bust, found themselves needing to use them. Now some 1,200 writers are getting coverage from points.”

Unemployment among film and television writers has tripled as new production curdles. I’m not seeing this number being widely noticed, and it should be. See also:

Woke garbage is self-destructive, but persistently self-destructive. It ruins everything, then stands in the smoldering ruins and announces proudly that it’s going to do more of the same. We’ve developed cultural institutions that do not, cannot, and will not learn. “Tell Me How This Ends.”