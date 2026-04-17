Tell Me How This Ends

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Pete Howard's avatar
Pete Howard
2h

You would think that even the woke might actually WAKE UP to this...NOPE.

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Zorost's avatar
Zorost
1h

“Fewer Than 40,000 People Watched Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

15k downvoted the video, and some comments referenced that there used to be another video that they took down to re-upload. So lots of people had strong feelings about ST:SA. Just not in the way that generates revenue.

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