Holiday Pause
I’m reading mainstream news media discussions of the attack on National Guard soldiers in D.C., and it’s threatening my blood pressure. But I’m with family today for Thanksgiving, and I hope you are too. The rest can wait until tomorrow. For today, some music that comforts me, and post your own if you’d like:
Bless you and your family on this Thanksgiving Day🙏
I can't not listen.
https://youtu.be/9kn7E-OauJI?si=yzmQYuWvpuKp_Cu7