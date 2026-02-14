Tell Me How This Ends

hoppah
15h

American political oratory is a symptom. It's precisely as good as it needs to be for American voters. The quality of candidates is also a symptom. They're precisely as erudite as they need to be for American voters. Et cetera.

Anyone who wants to have a good hard look at how far we've fallen should dig into any of the archives of Civil War soldiers' letters home. These were mostly farmers, teachers, shop workers and the like, most with nothing more than an 8th grade education - with flawless penmanship and beautiful, thoughtful prose revealing startlingly broad vocabularies. Today's graduates of four-year college programs couldn't hold a candle.

TriTorch
15h

At some point people are going to wake up to the fact that all of this is a horrific stage production, with terrible actors, and the citizens are unwitting extras in this loathsome movie with real consequences.

None of this is real. They are all bought, blackmailed, and bribed and reading literal scripts, and as the show gets deliberately more ludicrous and outrageous, so does their digital prison get closer to reality. One morning you'll wake up to find they are:

" taking down the scenery, they will pulling back the curtains, they moving the tables and chairs out of the way and showing you the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa

We have to act to save ourselves, while there is still time. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: country, state, federal.

The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:

The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sherrif's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

