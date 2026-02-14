Politicians, in theory, talk people into things: vote for me, support my bill, contribute to my campaign, send me some younger interns. The political scientist Richard Neustadt, writing in 1960 about the modern presidency, found presidential power diffused and hard to exercise, divided between the sprawling arms of the administrative state. The president, he concluded, couldn’t find much success by just giving orders. He had to be good at the other thing. “Presidential power,” he concluded, “is the power to persuade.” The job of an elected official is to make convincing arguments in appealing language.

This is mostly what we’ve thought of them. A politician is a smooth bullshitter. You can drop him in a crowd, hungover and disoriented, and he finds his feet like a cat falling off a fence. “Why, boys, if it isn’t the Local 602, you know, I was just talking about how important the steamfitters are to this fine state….”

Watch Senator John C. Land III hold the room, and watch the audience laugh at the moment he finally drops the laugh line, precisely as planned:

Thirty-seven years in the South Carolina Senate. He could speak. He could probably take your wallet while he did it, and make you feel good about it. Probably the most famous illustration of political speech in American literature is Willie Stark telling an audience they’re just a bunch of hicks, and they gasp and start to mutter, but then he says that they’re a bunch of hicks just like him, and BY GOD who’s gonna fight for a bunch of hicks but another hick? Who but a hick is gonna go up to that statehouse and tell them fancy rich folk in their big shiny cars, etc. etc.

Willie Stark identifies his audience, throws out his prepared speech, and hits ‘em right between the eyes. He reads people, thinks on his feet, shifts to meet the room.

Now. See how much of this you can watch before you go full Clockwork Orange:

This week, especially, watching the truly repulsive spectacle of congressional committees, I’m grimly fascinated by the spectacle of a political class that has no ability — no ability — to not be disgusting and pathetic in public. It’s not that they aren’t convincing; it’s that you can’t watch them within a couple hours of a meal.

Note that Shri Thanedar never stops looking down. He only reads. His staff has prepared a bunch of notecards so he can know what he thinks, and then he machine-intones the noises from the notecards. If you have the stomach to watch the whole thing, you’ll see that he doesn’t even always read the words correctly, so the performance descends into Three Stooges territory.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responding in Germany to a question about the American commitment to the defense of Taiwan: “Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very longstanding, um, policy.”

I promise you that I can become tedious on this point, but there aren’t ten people in Congress who can simulate human identity. No one can give a speech. They screech like feral cats fighting over dumpster scraps, torturing the ears.

People who persuade as a profession…can’t. And my best guess is that the complete disappearance of persuasion reflects the near-complete disappearance of choice. Politics becomes an enforcement ritual, a corralling. Are you a warm and wonderful progressive, or are you literally Adolf Hitler? There’s not much seducing and convincing going on, now. It’s all just kind of a bludgeoning, and that’s what it feels like. Over and over again. Becca Balint…you know what, let’s just stop right there.

Note that one of the few politicians in America who can still land a rhetorical punch with the quick and extemporaneous use of a memorable phrase…

…is routinely denounced by idiots as a disgusting and horrible figure.

I guess that’s why Vance lost that vice-presidential debate so badly to his wonderfully appealing opponent, or something.

All the speech and speakers celebrated by the legacy media as brilliant and warm are just absolutely awful, and everything they hate is pretty good. Of course I blame the erosion of attention spans, the decline of reading, and the complete collapse of reason, but none of that explains why they’re all just so incredibly unpleasant to look at.

Politics as an emetic. Maybe the repulsion is part of the strategy. By the way, you know that Nithya Raman is a total communist just by looking at her facial expression, right?

I welcome your theories regarding the decline of American political oratory into…this.

Meanwhile, I had a busy week at the Federalist, and here’s what I did over there:

On the character and fate of seditious crapweasels, this: “The Trump Administration Defeated The ‘Seditious Six’ By ‘Going On Offense.’” Note that this one anticipated the legal failures against the Seditious Six that followed soon after, but argued for the fact of political victory anyway.

On Canada’s American arms buying spree after Mark Carney’s stupid dismissal of American power, this: “Canada’s Mark Carney Can’t Even Challenge American Hegemony Without American Help”

My favorite thing I wrote this week, about California pulling itself apart, was this: “California Is Teaching America How To Destroy Itself”

Least shocking development ever: “Democrat Fanatics Embrace Trans Madness Like Ahab Chasing That Whale”

A piece that gave Kristi Noem too much credit for boldness, but that I’m betting is still true even if she doesn’t say it: “The ICE Drawdown In Minneapolis Is Probably A Surge To California”

And finally, on Friday morning, after the New York Times discussed a newly declassified document showing that President Richard Nixon was the victim of an especially egregious piece of domestic spying in which a Navy yeoman stole thousands of documents from the White House on behalf of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I drove over to the Nixon Library to see what NARA is still saying about Watergate. You can read that short piece here: “The Nixon Library Is Wrong About Nixon And The Deep State.” I spent some time here:

I was glad I went.

Thanks for reading.