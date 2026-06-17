Tell Me How This Ends

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
19h

CHIRLA seems less like an “immigrant rights” organization and more like a PAC committing FEC violations for the sake of foreigners and their domestic collaborators.

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20 replies by Chris Bray and others
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Vee
19h

The libs control the beautiful states and then ruin them with their politics and corruption. Until the pandemic, I thought it was still worth it to live in a beautiful place. However, during the pandemic, it became clear how draconian and merciless the left can be so now I'm not so sure.

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