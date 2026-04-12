Tell Me How This Ends

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CeeMcG's avatar
CeeMcG
3h

If you find the reset button on any liberal 🤡, please share. I have family and friends who desperately need it!

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ZuZu’s Petals's avatar
ZuZu’s Petals
3h

Chris,

Forgive me, this is not related to your current post, but to the podcast with Yuri Bezmenov (which was great fun by the way): when you signed off was it my imagination or did I really hear the microphone pick up a cat in the background signing off too? I could swear I heard a little chirruping meow 😸. Maybe it’s wishful thinking on my part ….

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