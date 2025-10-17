We all remember middle school: the STDs, the sutures from being beaten by your many older lovers, the constant secret abortions. Twelve is a very special age, and it’s all about just having sex all the time. Here, let the California state legislator Scott Wiener explain it all for you:

“Abortion care.” What a deep understanding of childhood. See also this wonderful video from Wiener’s old colleague Richard Pan, a pediatrician, who explained on the floor of the California Senate that of course he doesn’t tell mommy and daddy when his child patients come to him with pregnancies or chlamydia or rape injuries. Screenshot:

In a flawless example of why running away from California doesn’t solve the problem of living here, California is coming to the whole country:

Both of these men are now running for Congress.

Finally, an endorsement cycle that NAMBLA can get excited about.

The other person who’s eying Pelosi’s seat is Saikat Chakrabarti, the former AOC chief of staff, who left that job to run an organization that promotes the Green New Deal. What a great choice between candidates.

Hear this: If Wiener runs for Pelosi’s seat, it’s very likely that he’ll win it. The district is way-left, with Prop 50 or without it, and Wiener has been winning elections in San Francisco for fifteen years — first as a county supervisor, then as a state senator. He knows how. If the race turns into Chakrabarti vs. Wiener, the political split will be a debate over economic issues, with the highly effective YIMBY Wiener being viewed as an ally of greedy capitalist real estate developers and Chakrabarti running to his seize-the-means-of-production left.

But no one, ever, in the entire history of the universe until the end of time, will get to the left of Scott Wiener on social issues. Decent rundown of his Jacobin sex-madness here, if you’re not familiar with the degree to which his legislative career has resembled a scene from Caligula. Barring a miracle, Rep. Scott Wiener will be gracing Washington, D.C. with his…interesting agenda. Pelosi hasn’t announced that she’s not running again, by the way, but what you’re seeing here is the Democratic Party offering her a suggestion about the joys of retirement. Personal note to Bay Area Democrats: garlic and crosses.

Pan will have a harder time, in part because he’s so incredibly horrible as a public speaker. Watch thirty seconds of this, and tell me what you’ve seen that’s more awkward:

Look at all the authenticity:

The degree to which Pan sucks as a politician is reflected in his attempt to become the mayor of Sacramento, which didn’t get him past the primary election. But the Prop 50 version of the battleground, a district now held by the Republican Kevin Kiley, drags a bunch of deeply conservative Eastern California into a forced connection with the Sacramento inner suburbs. It’s the infamous elephant head, with a looooooong trunk to neuter the right-wingers:

Whether that helps Pan, the mayoral non-starter, remains to be seen. If Kiley faces this dude in the general, Prop 50 or no, it’ll be a gift. But Pan is a bunch of things Wiener represents plus a more slavish devotion to any legislative priority that helps the pharmaceutical industry, so his candidacy represents California’s attack on MAHA as much as it suggests a war on parents.

California’s political sickness can’t be isolated or run from. It spreads.

Looking forward to the David French column explaining that unyielding support for Scott Wiener is the true conservative choice. All real Christians believe in secret abortions for children, coming soon to the opinion pages of the New York Times.