Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
2h

This is a spiritual war. We are facing demonic evil. Prepare accordingly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Catherine Brown's avatar
Catherine Brown
2h

Unfortunately, you are right. The sickness spreads. Look att Texas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture