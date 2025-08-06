Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
19h

I was just about to spin something up about this, but instead I'll pass along this tidbit and you can include it if you want:

https://x.com/dobetterdnvr/status/1952780473815687574

I have been informed that the Mayor’s office were the ones that looked at all the CORA requests over the last two years and tried to figure out who I am based on CORA requests and my posts (based on who was requesting them).

The Mayor’s office narrowed it down to three names and FED the story to the @denverpost

and told their contact at the Post to CORA the CORA requests in hopes of outing me and getting the media and my followers to turn on me.

The Mayor’s office said that @mikejohnstonco wants DoBetterDNVR gone because ‘I am ruining his narrative’. Is it legal for government officials to try and silence me via doxxing? Or engaging the Denver Post to do so?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Simon Pearce's avatar
Simon Pearce
19h

I live in Denver. 10 blocks from my house yesterday there were people shooting up in the street, and wandering into traffic etc. Yesterday a high driver started doing donuts in a local park that just had been renovated at taxpayers expense. He passed within 10 feet of people sunbathing in the park when he jumped the curb on to the grass. Today a 12 year old boy was doing donuts in the park, on the grass, on a quad bike going 40mph on a public lawn. None of this is on Do Better Denver. This is just my “Lived Experience”. Meanwhile our CAPEX budget is high so the place has more and more shiny bits and more and more human tragedy every day. Both are happening here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Bray
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture