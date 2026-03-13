Tell Me How This Ends

Discussion about this post

Regarding political action, I think the problem is that the people in power - the upper end of the professional managerial class - have deliberately made it so that the plebs can't change things easily.

That of course is the big reason why they hate Donald Trump and Elon Musk and people like them because those people do actually change things and in fact solve long standing problems while doing so.

Solving problems is of course anathema to the PMC because solving a problem means it does away and nothing needs to be spent on it any more. The PMC want to "manage" problems because managing the problem leads to funding and jobs for the sisterhood and so on.

The problem the PMC have is that, despite all their desperate attempts at denial, people are noticing more and more that the PMC is not delivering what it says it is and yes, I know it takes 10 years of rinse repeat in LA to get nothing, but nationally that isn't the case so much.

Nor is it in other countries. In the YooKay, we thought Brexit would solve the problem. it didn't because the PMC just pretended to implement it while doing a deliberately shit job and ignoring completely the underlying concern. They are going to get a Reform like wake up call unless they manage to actually ban the party or cheat blatently, and in that case I expect actual revolt. Elsewhere much the same, from Japan to Chile voters are electing candidates who promise to solve stuff and not manage decline. Some of them will fail, some of them will solve things the wrong way, but the desire is there. It just takes a while

I had read somewhere that it was 15 million. Maybe that was just the steak. Or just the lobster. Not both. Anyway… Divided by 1.3 million active service members that was $11 each. They damn well deserve it.

