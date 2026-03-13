If you spend much time on X, you’ve probably met the Frog of Shame. The frog is deployed by Enguerrand VII de Coucy, which is a rare instance of a 14th-century knight using modern social media.

This week, His Excellency frogged the congressional idiot Debbie Dingell:

Republicans spent $93 billion on lobster and steak. This is what passes for political argument. They can’t even believe any of it themselves. Debbie Dingell presumably has a lump of sugared suet for a brain.

John Carter recently described a series of dire crises, concluding that in each, “nothing much happened.” Reviewing the empty crises, he proposes a principle: “Nothing Ever Happens.” I think he’s onto something, here. Trump opened a war without any of the expected rituals. He didn’t deliver the somber address to the nation in prime time, and he didn’t summon Congress for a joint address. He just kind of…kicked the sucker off, like, hey, let’s do the bombs, now. Congress pretended to be outraged, held failed and noticeably lazy debates over the War Powers Act, and then promptly moved on to bitching that the military gets steak. They can’t hold something. They can’t sustain a controversy. The news cycle won’t keep a crisis in the foreground for some absurd period of time like six months, no matter what it is. If Trump nuked a whole continent somewhere, with hundreds of millions dead, it would be like TOTALLY HUGE for like a full week. Seriously like dozens of headlines. Before everybody moved on.

Remember when the whole nation was in some alleged state of rage over Renee Good? Remember the Minneapolis thing?

Anyway, that’s over. I passed through Minneapolis last weekend, and had a cheeseburger at the airport. It was like a fascist civil war, by which I mean that it was a normal airport.

We’ve reached this moment where actually, seriously, nothing that happens matters at all. Imagine if the Germans invaded Poland and people tweeted about it for three full days before there was a new Sydney Sweeney jeans ad or a new season of whatever shit people watch on television now.

Related, there’s a perhaps very mild sense of hope developing in Los Angeles over the degree to which people here absolutely despise Karen Bass, who gets jeered at in public. People are finally fed up, see, and they aren’t going to take it anymore, so you can tell that real change is coming.

The problem, though, is that I lived in the City of Los Angeles ten years ago, and I remember how much everyone hated the scumbags in city government. There were homeless encampments everywhere, and the city was filthy, and people just weren’t going to take it anymore.

Anyway, now everybody hates the scumbags in city government, because the city is filthy and there are homeless encampments everywhere and people just aren’t going to take it anym sorry, what was I saying?

A waterfall can create the phenomenon called a “recycling hydraulic,” in which the action of the water traps a person under the surface with a kind of circular movement that keeps feeding back into itself.

We seem to be more or less there: An endless repeating cycle of nothing much, blurring by in a circle. Talk me out of it.